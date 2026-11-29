For complete transparency, I should say I approached the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich with trepidation from the start, for a couple of reasons: the egg and the croissant. The egg on the sandwich, as with the vast majority of Jimmy Dean's breakfast sandwich options, is actually a processed egg patty that's made with whole eggs plus nonfat milk, soybean oil, modified corn starch, xanthan gum, natural and artificial butter flavor, and citric acid. I'm funny about eggs to begin with (they have to be real and cooked just so), so the idea of a reconstituted egg patty did not appeal to me.

What could I have against a croissant? Nothing, except I tend to not like them for sandwiches; in general, they usually get mushy and fall apart. I did not have high hopes for one that was frozen and then microwaved. It deserves better than the microwave.

At first, I was pleased that the croissant actually had a bit of crispy flakiness. It just tasted terrible — like an old croissant that had been frozen; in fact, it tasted like the freezer to me, rather than a buttery, flaky croissant, with a sort of metallic aftertaste. The egg patty was inoffensive but had an odd, limp texture and was pretty flavorless. Altogether, the sandwich felt too soft. While the sausage was quite good, it wasn't thick enough to counteract the too-soft textures and processed flavors of the other ingredients.