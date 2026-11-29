8 Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwiches, Ranked Worst To Best
As the parent of a school-aged child, I sometimes turn to easily prepared foods for the sake of convenience. This includes SpaghettiOs, mac and cheese, and the occasional frozen breakfast sandwich. Would I love to have time to lovingly prepare a from-scratch breakfast every morning before school? Sure, but I also live in the real world; my time is limited. There are plenty of high-quality frozen breakfast sandwiches available, and my child loves them. But which of these sandwiches are worth purchasing, and which should be skipped?
Jimmy Dean was a country singer/TV entertainer, but how did he end up selling sausages? After all, his name, arguably, is the one you probably associate most with frozen breakfast sandwiches. In fact, the company was founded in 1969 based on Dean's renowned love of breakfast, particularly sausage. The company currently sells dozens of breakfast foods, from cooked and uncooked bacon and breakfast sausages to frozen breakfast bowls, burritos, scrambles, combos, sandwiches, and more. Currently, the company website lists at least 23 breakfast sandwiches alone (the Protein Options list features an additional breakfast offering).
So how do they stack up? Of course, not every grocery store carries every one of these sandwiches, but the brand certainly dominates its own shelving area in many stores. So I set out to try as many as I could find — eight, to be exact — and sample them (with help from my husband and daughter) to rank them from worst to best. Here's how the competition shook out.
8. Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
For complete transparency, I should say I approached the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich with trepidation from the start, for a couple of reasons: the egg and the croissant. The egg on the sandwich, as with the vast majority of Jimmy Dean's breakfast sandwich options, is actually a processed egg patty that's made with whole eggs plus nonfat milk, soybean oil, modified corn starch, xanthan gum, natural and artificial butter flavor, and citric acid. I'm funny about eggs to begin with (they have to be real and cooked just so), so the idea of a reconstituted egg patty did not appeal to me.
What could I have against a croissant? Nothing, except I tend to not like them for sandwiches; in general, they usually get mushy and fall apart. I did not have high hopes for one that was frozen and then microwaved. It deserves better than the microwave.
At first, I was pleased that the croissant actually had a bit of crispy flakiness. It just tasted terrible — like an old croissant that had been frozen; in fact, it tasted like the freezer to me, rather than a buttery, flaky croissant, with a sort of metallic aftertaste. The egg patty was inoffensive but had an odd, limp texture and was pretty flavorless. Altogether, the sandwich felt too soft. While the sausage was quite good, it wasn't thick enough to counteract the too-soft textures and processed flavors of the other ingredients.
7. Sausage, Egg & Cheese Maple Griddle Cake Sandwich
If you took the contents of the previous sandwich and put them inside two small, maple-flavored pancakes instead, you'd have this Maple Griddle Cake sandwich. And I think it's better. Of all the sandwiches I tried for this story, this one's instructions were the easiest.
The pancakes, which are about the diameter of an English muffin, are surprisingly good. I was skeptical going in about the impact of a sweet pancake next to melted American cheese. It's not a combo I'd seek out, nor would I recommend it, honestly. But the sandwich as a whole somewhat works.
In fact, the maple in the pancakes helps to draw out the maple flavor of the sausage — a protein that's actually made with both pork and chicken. The effect gives the sandwich a sweetness that's almost smoky. That helps the egg and cheese to seem more at home on the sandwich. The cheese, honestly, is unnecessary except that it serves as a sort of glue holding the sandwich together. Unfortunately, while the maple flavor helps, the processed egg patty and the overall texturally unpleasing nature of the too-soft sandwich as a whole keeps this one low on my list. But Jimmy Dean does sell a Maple Pancakes and Sausage sandwich (sans egg and cheese) that customers are calling one of the best new frozen foods at Sam's Club in 2026, which I'm likely to buy, if I can find it in the future.
6. Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
The Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich is basically the same sandwich as the other two, but on a biscuit. I do love a biscuit. In fact, I frequently purchase Jimmy Dean frozen Sausage Biscuits, since I like the brand's renditions of these ingredients.
When the cooking instructions (I used the "from the freezer" instructions) are followed to the letter, the sandwich does indeed cook all the way through, resulting in a soft, moist biscuit. I was pleasantly surprised by the biscuit's moistness; sometimes a microwaved biscuit gets dry and crumbly, but this one didn't. It was so soft, however, that it did start to fall apart when I bit into the sandwich.
Because the biscuit is somewhat smaller than the croissant and pancakes, the melted cheese, by comparison, seems more plentiful, which I liked on the sandwich. I also, again, like the flavor of that sausage. I'd just like a bit more of it. Overall, the spongy egg patty and thin sausage combined with the soft biscuit give this sandwich an all-too-soft, moist texture. There's just not enough balance for me — the whole sandwich had a somewhat mushy feeling.
5. Delights Egg Whites, Turkey Sausage & Cheese Ciabatta Sandwich
The Delights line boasts they are higher in protein and lower in calories than the original line. Rather than the standard egg patty, the Delights contain "egg white rounds," made of egg whites plus up to 2% of carrageenan, modified tapioca starch, natural flavors, and salt. The sandwiches also feature turkey sausage (no pork). The Delights Egg Whites, Turkey Sausage & Cheese Ciabatta Sandwich also includes American cheese, and it all goes inside a whole grain ciabatta roll. According to the box, one sandwich is 260 calories (for comparison's sake, the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit is 410 calories), with 16 grams of protein, versus the biscuit sandwich's 12 grams.
With my first bite, I instantly liked the ciabatta roll. It had a nice, chewy texture and hearty, wheaty flavor. The egg white round had a firmer texture than the other egg patties I'd eaten, which I preferred, though the flavor was extremely mild and almost disappeared. For some reason, this sandwich also had a saltiness that I found appealing, as it balanced out the flavor.
However, the egg, cheese, and sausage were thin and small enough that the bread dominated the sandwich. Also, as the minutes passed with the sandwich on my plate, the bread started to take on that microwaved chewiness that eventually makes it too hard to bite through. In all, it tasted pretty good, but it became tiresome to keep chewing.
4. Delights Turkey Sausage, Egg White & Cheese English Muffin Sandwich
Coming in at 360 calories with 17 grams of protein, this Delights Turkey Sausage, Egg White & Cheese English Muffin Sandwich achieves an ideal combination of flavor and texture. I think I can comfortably say that my preference, among all the bread options in the Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich line, is for the English muffin, due to its outer crispiness, lightly chewy texture, and toasty flavor that complements the fillings' flavors without taking over.
The cheese on this one is also American, which melts to a creamy topping with a bit of saltiness. When microwaved, the steamy muffin is just right with the soft egg white and melty cheese, having a nice bite that isn't too chewy. It's all complemented by the lightly smoky turkey sausage that provides an additional bit of resistance that balances the textures. I could use a thicker sausage patty, as the Delights line features thin patties, but in general, it's a pretty good sandwich for when you want a light but satisfying breakfast.
3. Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin Sandwich
What I was craving in the Delights version of this sandwich is found here in the version containing 90 more calories, the original Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin Sandwich. The additional calories are accounted for in the pork-and-chicken sausage patty and egg patty (rather than egg whites). This sandwich confirms to me that the English muffin is the ideal bread choice for these fillings, with its crispy outside and soft and chewy inside textures.
The muffin itself has a thick, fluffy appearance, so it looks fresh. Altogether, the sandwich has a nice bite with that combo of soft, creamy cheese, chewy muffin, and tender sausage. Unfortunately, that egg patty is simply too processed in both texture and flavor to appeal. While the egg white round is a bit firmer, the soft egg with the soft cheese broke apart easily when I bit into the chewy muffin, so the contents of the sandwich tended to slide out the back. It became hard to keep the sandwich together. So, while I tended to enjoy the flavor more in this sandwich versus the Delights version, I would probably want to elevate this Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich with a fresh egg, to truly make this sandwich what I would want.
2. Chicken Honey Biscuit Sandwich
Interestingly, Jimmy Dean chicken biscuits were once a popular frozen food that no one eats anymore, primarily due to a chicken shortage. Nonetheless, a few versions of the sandwich can now be found in grocery stores. The Chicken Honey Biscuit Sandwich contains only two ingredients: a white-meat, breaded chicken patty and a honey-flavored biscuit. As the only sandwich in this ranking with a meat that wasn't sausage, it had the advantage of uniqueness. I followed the microwaving instructions, although the box also offers instructions for cooking in the air fryer, "for a crispier experience."
I enjoyed the biscuit's sweetness and pleasantly moist, pillowy consistency. The chicken isn't a whole breast but rather a processed patty made of rib meat and other fillers. Because of this, it was a bit softer and lumpier than I would like. The breading adds very little flavor, and the microwave makes its texture soggy rather than crispy. This sandwich also was the only one on this list that seems to require more cooking than the microwave instructions suggest; the chicken was a bit cool in the middle. I'd like to try it again in the air fryer and see if I prefer it.
I've rated it highly for the simplicity of the sandwich — it was nice to skip the egg and cheese this time — and its salty-sweet, breakfast-dinner pairing reminiscent of chicken and waffles (a combo this Southern girl adores).
1. Sausage Spiral Protein Croissant
The hands-down best sandwich of this bunch is the Sausage Spiral Protein Croissant Sandwich. It's priced a bit higher than all the others — while a box of these was $9.99 at my store, this is a two-pack while the others were four-packs. However, its quality and size help to make this a good value.
First, there's that spiral croissant — not the same croissant found in my lowest-ranked sandwich, but a thicker, buttery-flavored version that feels more like a bun, with a flaky texture. The sandwich comes with a "peppered egg," a fried egg patty that's not an actual whole egg but seems more like one; though it contains fillers. It sits atop a pork sausage patty that's thicker than the others, then is covered with two slices of real colby jack cheese. It's a hefty sandwich that boasts 25 grams of protein and is quite filling.
The cheese, when melted, offers a pleasingly stringy pull and sharp, salty bite that I really liked. The two slices stand up to the thickness of that bun. The sausage patty is nicely sized and well-seasoned. The box's instructions call for cooking the meat and egg on their own first, then reassembling the sandwich to complete cooking, ensuring this big sandwich gets cooked all the way through. In all, it's head and shoulders above the rest, in my opinion — with a satisfying bite, balanced flavors, and higher quality ingredients.
Methodology
One factor that complicated matters about this assignment was that almost all the sandwiches I found at my local grocery stores contained sausage; while the company makes more than 20 sandwiches, not all are available everywhere. Based on what was locally available, I tried to curate a varied selection — a few used egg whites instead of egg patties, and one contained an actual whole egg patty. Additionally, I tried to vary my bread options — with two croissants, two biscuits, two English muffins, a ciabatta, and pancakes — all to make a determination about which best complements the sandwich fillings.
Once I made selections, I cooked one of each, following each package's instructions exactly (all were stored in my freezer, though some offered instructions for "from the refrigerator" as well). My family and I ate each one, noting the taste of each ingredient individually and in combination with the others. Flavor, texture, quality of ingredients, and results based on instructions were all factored in. Each of us provided a ranking for each sandwich from 1 to 10 (10 being the highest), and I averaged the scores, then arranged them according to those scores, with my opinions, as the writer, swaying any toss-ups to arrive at the final ranking.