19 Aldi Finds That Are Perfect For The 2026 Holiday Season
You can always count on Aldi around the holidays to bring festive treats and seasonal surprises, often at prices that are hard to beat. For the 2026 holiday season, the no-frills grocery chain is offering a wide selection of limited-time food finds, from holiday-themed sweets and breads to specialty cheeses. And not all of Aldi's seasonal offerings are meant for the dinner table. The retailer is also rolling out seasonal home accessories, cozy clothing, and plenty of fun items for four-legged family members.
One of the biggest draws is the variety of seasonal products Aldi brings together under one roof. While other grocery retailers may offer some of these holiday staples, Aldi's selection spans multiple departments, making it easy for shoppers to find something for nearly every part of their holiday celebrations. Aldi shoppers can expect new seasonal finds to hit store shelves each week throughout the holiday season, offering something different to discover with each visit. The first items featured in this roundup begin arriving Wednesday, December 2.
Bake Shop Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies
Aldi proves that thumbprint cookies don't need to only be filled with jam with its Bake Shop Chocolate Thumbprint cookies. These feature a combo of soft sugar cookies topped with fudge icing with 18 cookies in each pack. The two-bite treats are great for filling Christmas cookie boxes, adding to a cookie tray for holiday gatherings, or enjoying alongside a cold glass of milk or hot cup of coffee.
The cookies will be available in Aldi stores starting December 2 for $3.99 per package.
Specially Selected Christmas Tree Brioche
Aldi Specially Selected Christmas Tree Brioche is a festive pastry featuring nine individual, light and moist brioche pull-apart swirls arranged in the shape of a Christmas tree. Imported from France, the pastry comes in vanilla cream or chocolate chip and is pretty enough to double as a centerpiece when served at holiday gatherings.
Specially Selected Christmas Tree Brioche will be available in Aldi stores starting December 2 for $7.49.
Merry Moments Dog Toy
Aldi makes sure even pets can enjoy its products and this holiday season shoppers can bring home a Merry Moments Dog Toy for the furry family members in their lives. This plush dog toy comes in four seasonal designs: a cocoa mug, polar bear, reindeer, or Christmas stocking.
Merry Moments Dog Toys will be available in Aldi stores starting December 9 for $4.99.
Emporium Selective Festive Cheese
For holiday cheese trays or charcuterie boards, Aldi has you covered with a variety of cheeses from its Emporium Selection label, featuring holiday-themed packaging. Shoppers can choose from cheddar with cracked black pepper in sweater-themed packaging, cheddar and onion as a snowman design, mature cheddar in star-shaped packaging, or whiskey cheddar as a Christmas tree design.
Each cheese will be available starting December 2 for $4.29.
Aldi Gear Holiday Shopping Bag
Aldi wants to bring holiday cheer to every aspect of your shopping this season, including how you carry home your goodies. Go beyond the typical reusable grocery bag with the Aldi Gear Holiday Shopping Bag, available in either green or red. The bag offers a more polished, festive look for your shopping trips and is nice enough to double as a gift bag filled with presents.
Aldi Gear Holiday Shopping Bag will be available in Aldi stores starting December 2 for $12.99.
Breakfast Best Holiday Donuts
Brighten your mornings with a little sweet, seasonal treat by enjoying Breakfast Best Holiday Donuts. Found in the frozen section, these donuts are offered in three holiday-themed flavors: gingerbread, cranberry, and pumpkin, with six in each box. Despite the name, these donuts can be enjoyed beyond the morning hours as a tasty anytime snack.
The donuts will be available in Aldi stores starting December 2 for $4.99 per box.
Merry Moments Holiday Cat Scratch House
Give your feline friend a festive place to scratch this holiday season with Merry Moments Holiday Cat Scratch House. Shoppers can choose from three festive house designs: Christmas diamonds, Christmas tree or blue snowflake. As a bonus, these holiday cat scratch houses can also add a touch of holiday decor to your home.
Merry Moments Holiday Cat Scratch House will be available in Aldi stores starting December 9 for $6.99.
L'Oven Fresh Bread
L'Oven Fresh Bread gives shoppers two delicious seasonal flavors to choose from: cranberry orange and gingerbread. Each loaf comes sliced, making it ideal for toasting and topping with your favorite spread, like butter or cream cheese, using to make an elevated French toast for a holiday breakfast or brunch, or simply enjoying by the slice as is.
L'Oven Fresh Breakfast Bread will be available in Aldi stores starting December 2 for $3.99 per loaf.
Aldi Gear Holiday Sweater or Cardigan
Nothing rings in the holiday season better than a knit sweater and Aldi has you covered (literally) with its Aldi Gear Holiday Sweater or Cardigans. The knitwear features classic holiday-themed patterns and images and comes in three styles: navy-blue crew-neck sweater or cardigan, or a white cardigan.
Aldi Gear Holiday Sweater and Cardigans will be available in Aldi stores starting December 2 for $14.99 each.
Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Sandwiches
Aldi's customer-favorite Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Sandwiches are back for the winter with seasonal flavors and shapes. Each box contains four sandwiches filled with either eggnog- or gingerbread-flavored ice cream, sandwiched between two cookies cut into a festive Christmas tree.
Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Sandwiches will be available in Aldi stores starting December 2 for $4.49 per box.
Merry Moments Storage Bin
An extra storage bin or two is always a good idea to have on hand around the holidays, which is where Aldi's Merry Moments Storage Bin comes in. This rectangular storage box comes in either red or plaid and features built-in compartments, a lid, and small rope handles for easy carrying. Its gift-box-like appearance also makes it a nice option for holding seasonal accessories or assembling a holiday gift assortment.
Merry Moments Storage Bin will be available in Aldi stores starting December 23 for $7.99.
Aldi Cake Pops
For a unique two-biter treat, whether as a gift or part of a holiday dessert spread, Aldi's Cake Pops are sure to be a crowd-pleaser. One of Aldi's best finds of 2026 was a spring version of its cake pops, and now the 6-count packages are back for the holidays in two seasonal flavors: peppermint or chocolate raspberry.
Aldi Cake Pops will be available in Aldi stores starting December 2 for $4.99 per package.
Heart To Tail Holiday Novelty Pet Bed
Aldi is giving pets a cozy place to curl up this holiday season with its Heart To Tail Holiday Pet Bed. This small, enclosed bed is made from a soft fabric with a furry interior, making it ideal for cats or smaller dogs. The beds come in four playful designs: gingerbread house, reindeer, wrapped present, or sleigh.
Heart To Tail Holiday Novelty Pet Beds will be available in Aldi stores starting December 9 for $14.99 each.
Savoritz Holiday Pretzel Crackers
Add a little festive flair to holiday grazing with Savoritz Holiday Pretzel Crackers. These star-shaped crackers come in two varieties, original and cinnamon sugar, offering an option for both savory and sweet snack cravings. They're also great for serving at holiday gatherings, whether added to a dessert spread or charcuterie board, served with dips, or used as a crushed and crunchy topping.
Savoritz Holiday Pretzel Crackers will be available in Aldi stores starting December 2 for $2.99 per 5.5-ounce box.
Merry Moments Carved Lid Candle
Merry Moments Carved Lid Candle adds a decorative touch to your holiday home while filling the room with seasonal fragrance. Each candle comes with a carved lid, giving it a little something extra beyond your typical jar candle. Shoppers can choose from several scents: Snow Flurries, Frosted Cypress, Hot Chocolate, and Holiday Berries.
Merry Moments Carved Lid Candle will be available in Aldi stores starting December 2 for $6.99 each.
Clancy's Popcorn: White Chocolate Peppermint or Hot Cocoa
Sweeten up your holiday snacking with Clancy's Popcorn from Aldi, which comes in two seasonal flavors: white chocolate peppermint or hot cocoa. Whether you're watching a holiday movie, looking for something sweet to snack on, or filling bowls for guests to graze on at gatherings, this popcorn is a fun alternative to traditional popcorn.
Clancy's Holiday Popcorn will be available in Aldi stores starting December 16 for $2.99 per 5.5-ounce bag.
Merry Moments Holiday Hooded Pet Sweatshirt
Merry Moments Holiday Hooded Pet Sweatshirt gives pets a festive way to dress up for the season. The hooded sweatshirts come in two playful designs, featuring either a reindeer or Santa. They're a fun way to include pets in the holiday festivities, whether for family gatherings or holiday photos.
Merry Moments Holiday Hooded Pet Sweatshirt will be available in Aldi stores starting December 9 for $6.99 each.
Bake Shop Peppermint Frosted Sugar Cookies
Aldi has put the classic holiday flavor pairing of peppermint and chocolate into a cookie with its Bake Shop Peppermint Frosted Sugar Cookies. These cookies come in a pack of 10 and feature a chocolate sugar cookie with naturally flavored pink peppermint frosting topped with festive sprinkles. Soft, frosted sugar cookies like these never disappoint, whether they're part of a cookie tray or brought along to a gathering.
Bake Shop Peppermint Frosted Sugar Cookies will be available in Aldi stores starting December 2 for $3.95 per package.
Specially Selected Brioche Star
Specially Selected Brioche Star is another festive pastry that's perfect for sharing. It features a pull-apart design with eight individual sections of light, swirled brioche dough and creamy pastry filling tucked inside. Its presentation makes it a unique centerpiece for small gatherings but can also be used to make top-notch French toast.
Specially Selected Brioche Star will be available in Aldi stores starting December 9 for $7.49.