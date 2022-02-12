Krispy Kreme Fans Won't Want To Miss This Super Bowl Weekend Deal

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here. This weekend's NFL Championship game will decide the team that will add the Lombardi trophy to its storied history — the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals. However, we don't know about you, but we are feeling a little like Olympic gold medal winner Chloe Kim. All we can think about is the food we want to eat. Game days always make us hungry, but big games like the Super Bowl are totally different. We could probably medal in how much pizza we eat during the Super Bowl, if even just to do our part to help hit that 12.5 million pizza figure that's ordered collectively across America as we cheer, scream, and cry.

But, if you add the likes of Krispy Kreme donuts into the equation, hope for a game that goes into overtime because there is just not enough time on the clock for us to manage eating the beautiful, two dozen glazed donut deal the brand is offering. Honestly, the smell alone is pretty spectacular, so much so that police officers in Florida used these sugary breakfast cakes "to lure" a wandering male bear in Fort Myers, according to the Orlando Sentinel. So, imagine the power of these donuts during a football game, and then couple that with the Super Bowl weekend deal Krispy Kreme has going on, and you are probably going to need to borrow Phoebe Buffay's pregnancy pants to munch your way through the game.