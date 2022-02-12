Krispy Kreme Fans Won't Want To Miss This Super Bowl Weekend Deal
Super Bowl Sunday is finally here. This weekend's NFL Championship game will decide the team that will add the Lombardi trophy to its storied history — the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals. However, we don't know about you, but we are feeling a little like Olympic gold medal winner Chloe Kim. All we can think about is the food we want to eat. Game days always make us hungry, but big games like the Super Bowl are totally different. We could probably medal in how much pizza we eat during the Super Bowl, if even just to do our part to help hit that 12.5 million pizza figure that's ordered collectively across America as we cheer, scream, and cry.
But, if you add the likes of Krispy Kreme donuts into the equation, hope for a game that goes into overtime because there is just not enough time on the clock for us to manage eating the beautiful, two dozen glazed donut deal the brand is offering. Honestly, the smell alone is pretty spectacular, so much so that police officers in Florida used these sugary breakfast cakes "to lure" a wandering male bear in Fort Myers, according to the Orlando Sentinel. So, imagine the power of these donuts during a football game, and then couple that with the Super Bowl weekend deal Krispy Kreme has going on, and you are probably going to need to borrow Phoebe Buffay's pregnancy pants to munch your way through the game.
Score 2 dozen glazed donuts for just $13
Krispy Kreme took to their social media platforms to share the details about their weekend deal, just in time for you to enjoy their glazed donuts during the game. On Instagram, they captioned a photo showcasing a box of their glazed rings with, "Don't forget the MVP (Most Valuable Pastry) and score BIG with TWO dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $13." They cautioned to preorder as interest will be high — and noted that the offer is only available for February 12 and 13 at participating locations.
Fans seem doubly excited, expressing their feelings in the comments with lots of emojis. One IGer even wrote, "Um gonna strike tomorrow when the sign is 'HOT.'" Same. However, before your mouth starts salivating over that sugar-coated treat, check with your local store to make certain it is participating in the special weekend deal, and don't forget that the offer ends on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13. Of course, if you miss this deal, don't be too hard on yourself. There's always Krispy Kreme Valentine's Day donuts for Monday.