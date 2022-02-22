Corner Bakery Has A New Limited-Time Item For Fans Of Eggs
For plenty of people, eggs are a breakfast staple. There are so many ways you prepare this simple ingredient, from scrambling to frying to poaching, which you can even do in the microwave. You'll find eggs in breakfast sandwiches and breakfast burritos, and if you don't have time to make eggs at home, you're sure to find them at fast-food restaurants.
Starbucks has its own egg bites, which are easy to eat and come in different varieties. And Just Egg has even released a vegan alternative to Starbucks' Sous Vide Egg Bites, so more people can enjoy them now. It looks like this egg dish has gained popularity because Costco shoppers have also raved about spinach and bell pepper egg bites from the brand Three Bridges. If you need another place to get bite-sized eggs, look no further than Corner Bakery.
Chew Boom reports that Corner Bakery is launching the Oven-Baked Frittata Bite Pair for a limited time, and you can also find this menu item on the Corner Bakery website for purchase.
What's in Corner Bakery's Oven-Baked Frittata Bites?
Wondering what's in Corner Bakery's new item? You can see the full menu description and order these Oven-Baked Frittata Bites on the chain's website. There are two different versions of these mini frittatas, and each order comes with two frittata bites, so you can try one of each or get two of your favorite.
The first Oven-Baked Frittata Bite comes with "pecan-wood smoked ham, cheddar cheese, and salsa," while the second version includes "bacon, cheddar, and oven-roasted tomato." An order of two of these bites is just $4.39, and Corner Bakery calls this a great breakfast to eat while you're on the go. Since these are small and don't require a fork and knife like a full frittata, you can eat them quickly in the car.
No Corner Bakery near you? Try making these mini frittatas at home chock full of onions and broccoli. You can also modify the recipe to include your favorite vegetables and some shredded cheese. Or whip up these air fryer frittatas and take your time with eating breakfast at home.