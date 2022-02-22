Corner Bakery Has A New Limited-Time Item For Fans Of Eggs

For plenty of people, eggs are a breakfast staple. There are so many ways you prepare this simple ingredient, from scrambling to frying to poaching, which you can even do in the microwave. You'll find eggs in breakfast sandwiches and breakfast burritos, and if you don't have time to make eggs at home, you're sure to find them at fast-food restaurants.

Starbucks has its own egg bites, which are easy to eat and come in different varieties. And Just Egg has even released a vegan alternative to Starbucks' Sous Vide Egg Bites, so more people can enjoy them now. It looks like this egg dish has gained popularity because Costco shoppers have also raved about spinach and bell pepper egg bites from the brand Three Bridges. If you need another place to get bite-sized eggs, look no further than Corner Bakery.

Chew Boom reports that Corner Bakery is launching the Oven-Baked Frittata Bite Pair for a limited time, and you can also find this menu item on the Corner Bakery website for purchase.