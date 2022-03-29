Alex Guarnaschelli's Pro Tips For Peeling Asparagus

If you've never thought of peeling asparagus before, you're not alone. In the comments section of Guarnaschelli's post, one person writes, "I've never done this but I do snap off the end of the stalk pretty aggressively, so I'm going to try this instead." It looks like this video also inspired a few more people to give peeled asparagus a try.

Other Instagram users have already been peeling their asparagus, and some even let folks know how they cook the veggie. One user shares, "I just peeled 2 lbs of it and made cream of asparagus soup!" Another commenter details why they peel asparagus, saying, "It cooks more even like that."

Many left comments asking why you would need to peel asparagus, and it looks like Guarnaschelli already anticipated some responses like this. At the end of her caption, she did say that you don't have to peel asparagus. But she does explain that thick asparagus is better when you take the time to peel it.

