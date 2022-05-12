The Fan-Created Taco Bell Painting That Left Viewers Stunned

If you haven't been on Twitter lately and you're a true Taco Bell fan, then you are missing out. No, Elon Musk did not buy Taco Bell (at least not yet). And it isn't another moment about how Chrissy Teigen inspired Taco Bell's at-home taco bar, although we concede that one was pretty genius. Nor is it an announcement where the Twitterverse heavens opened up when the Mexican-inspired fast food chain announced they were bringing back their beloved Mexican pizza, but we are indeed grateful to the fast food gods for that miracle.

No, the Tweet you're missing is of the fan-inspired art appreciation variety, and before you dismiss it, we have to tell you, it's a rather erudite take on an iconic Taco Bell meal that's racking up a lot of attention. In fact, it might be worthy of more contemplation than when Dolly Parton revealed her go-to Taco Bell Order. We said "might."

Artist Noah Verrier, who, per his website, holds a Master of Fine Arts and whose works have been exhibited around the world, posted a Taco Bell-inspired still-life painting on the social media platform, and run for the border fans are impressed.