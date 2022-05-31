Why Dunkin' Is Offering Free Donuts One Day This Week

If you love any excuse to celebrate with dessert, then there are a lot of holidays that you can add to your calendar (if you haven't already). For foodies with a sweet tooth, one day to mark is June 3, which is National Donut Day in 2022. There are actually two Donut Days each year, so donut fans can even celebrate twice. The June date for honoring this holey treat has historical ties to World War 1 and the Salvation Army while the second celebration (which occurs in November) has a much murkier story (via Boston.com).

Even though Dunkin' dropped the "donuts" from its name, the massive chain still participates in the festivities. For this year's National Donut Day, it will be offering its customers a free donut, according to People. That might come as no surprise to Redditors who say that being a Dunkin' regular is a good thing due to the freebies and rewards. Perhaps some would add this to this list of reasons as well.