Why TikTok Is Questioning Emily Mariko's Latest Pasta Recipe

We love viral food hacks and Emily Mariko seems to be a go-to when it comes to providing them. If you don't know who Emily Mariko is, chances are you haven't spent much time on TikTok. The social media influencer has made a name for herself in the online culinary universe. According to The Spokesman, Mariko's following grew after she shared a video of a salmon rice hack. The post went viral, and as they say, the rest is TikTok history. Today, the TikToker with a propensity for all things food and fashion has amassed a following of 11.3 million and has garnered a whopping 508.3 million likes.

Mariko has since found herself navigating the victories and failures of being a TikTok star. She has found herself making cookies with unexpected guest Karlie Kloss, getting virtual high fives for her Frito pie video, and feeling the heat when TikTok wasn't impressed with Mariko's mint tea. The influencer has definitely had her fair share of love and hate on TikTok, and her recent post about a simple citrusy pasta recipe is no different as users on the app chimed in with their thoughts.