Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

Krispy Kreme reported on Instagram that it will be selling a dozen chocolate glazed donuts for only $1 to customers who purchase another dozen donuts of their choice in stores. The chain noted on its website that donut lovers who buy 16 mini donuts will also be eligible for the promotion. Meanwhile, those who want to buy their chocolate glazed donuts online will have to use the code "4YEARS" when they send in their order.

Donut fans have taken to the announcement's comment section to express that they are already preparing to take advantage of the limited-time deal. One user posted, "We are definitely stopping tomorrow!!!!" Another was already getting ahead of the donut rush, writing, "I just preordered mine! Taking donuts to work on Friday! Thank you @krispykreme."

While the promotion made for chocolate lovers will only last for a day, there are still other Krispy Kreme deals to dig into over the next few weeks. Sugar fans have the opportunity to score a free Original Glazed donut all summer long when Krispy Kreme's Hot Light is on, now through September 5.