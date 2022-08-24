Valerie Bertinelli's Post For Her Mom Has Instagram Tearing Up

On August 23, 2022, Valerie Bertinelli posted a throwback photo of her late mother, Nancy, along with herself and two of her siblings, via Instagram. The other sibling, Mark, died accidentally at 17 months old. In an interview with People, Bertinelli opened up about the tragedy, which happened before she was born, and which her parents kept from her for years. Bertinelli spoke frankly, not only about how the loss of a brother she never met affected her childhood but also about how she now recognizes that her mom (and dad, for that matter) did the best they could under the difficult circumstances. This latest Instagram post carries a similar message.

Bertinelli doesn't mention Mark in the caption, and yet his absence, as well as her sympathy for what her mother must have gone through in the aftermath of Mark's death, is poignantly evoked. "I miss you Mom. I know you did your best," Bertinelli wrote. "I don't think you fully understand until you're a parent yourself (exhales)." Ending with an expression of gratitude ("#GratitudeCheck"), Bertinelli's post hit home for many, as evidenced by the commentary, which included such affirmations as, "They all do their best. It's our job, as their children, to understand and accept that" and "So true, a different understanding when you become a parent." Less than 20 hours since Bertinelli's post, nearly 30,000 people have hit the like button — even as the tears continue to roll.