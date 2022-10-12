Denny's Will Have You Falling All Over These Returning Pancakes

If you've stocked up on pumpkin puree this year, there are a lot of ways to start your day with pumpkin in your breakfast. This pumpkin oatmeal is sure to keep you full until lunch, and this pumpkin pie smoothie is a great way to use up any bananas that are turning brown. Need something you can eat on the go? Keep some of this pumpkin spice granola on hand for a quick snack or as fuel for a fall hike. But if you're planning to eat out and are craving some pumpkin sweets, there's plenty of restaurant chains that have something decadent in store.

Earlier this year, IHOP announced that its fall menu includes pumpkin pie pancakes and "Scary Face Pancakes," but this isn't the only breakfast place serving up sweet pumpkin treats. According to Brand Eating, pumpkin pancakes have just returned to Denny's fall menu for a limited time, and customers will be able to choose between two types of pumpkin pancakes.