Planters Dropped New Holiday Flavors And A $10,000 Giveaway

If you're wondering if we are in the midst of the holiday season, you need not look any further than your local department or grocery store. Grocery store chains have already released beloved autumnal items, like Aldi's line of fall soups and a whole slew of fall items at Trader Joe's. The winter holidays will be here in no time, so that means that stores and major food brands will be releasing new items to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Some have already gotten started: Milano Cookies unveiled its new Hazelnut Hot Cocoa cookies in early October and Coffee Mate debuted its new gingerbread creamer all the way back in early September.

For those who want to indulge in holiday flavors but not load up on too much sugar, nuts are a healthier alternative. The Mayo Clinic reports that eating raw nuts is good for heart health and may help lower cholesterol. Nut companies are getting into the holiday spirit by releasing flavored nuts and nut blends that are reminiscent of our favorite seasonal flavors. In fall 2022, Blue Diamond Almonds released Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Cocoa flavored almonds. Now, Planter's Nut brand is following suit, offering customers a snack specifically designed to enjoy the holidays.