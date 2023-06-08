Topo Chico Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer Review: Less Alcohol, More Flavor

Topo Chico has been in the bottled water game for a long time. The company was founded in 1895, bottling mineral water from a spring near the Cerro del Topo Chico mountain, hence its name. The mineral water is said to have healing properties — a legend surrounding it tells the tale of an Aztec emperor with a sick daughter, who could only be cured by drinking from the spring.

The company has changed a lot since it first started to bottle mineral water. Topo Chico has grown immensely and added flavored carbonated water to its standard offering, which is still bottled at the stream today. The company was excellently poised when the flavored seltzer craze hit, and now that hard seltzers are a feature of BBQs and hot summer days everywhere, it is no wonder Topo Chico wanted in on some of the action as well.

Topo Chico has been slowly expanding its line of hard seltzers, from its margarita-inspired flavors to its take on Ranch Water to its fruity spiked sparkling water. Now just in time for summer, Topo Chico has a new hard seltzer line based on aguas frescas featuring four new flavors. Of course, we had to try them to see how they stood up to the company's other offerings.