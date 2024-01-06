Food Trends That Are Going To Take Over 2024

While we don't have a crystal ball to show us the future, we still have a good idea about which food trends are likely to take hold in 2024. Emerging statistics and educated guesses point the way toward what we can expect to see as the year unfolds. However, sometimes it's impossible to predict the weird trends like lemon coffee or the cottage cheese and mustard diet you should have put on last year's bingo card.

The trends we think will take over in 2024 promise unusual and tasty flavor combinations as well as a few healthier options. A few canned foods from our past may make a strong appearance. Plus, technology in the food world will become even more futuristic. Data analysts have poured through the trends and stats of 2023 to determine what you can expect to see in the food world in the upcoming year, and these seem to be the most likely.