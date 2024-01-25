13 Ways To Upgrade Lasagna You Probably Never Thought Of

Lasagna may come from Italian tradition, but it has long crossed the borders, and we can freely say that we are talking about the dish that many regions adopted and adapted into their culinary canon. The classic lasagna is a well-familiar affair: Stacks of thin lasagna sheets are intertwined with flavor-packed meat sauce topped with gooey layers of melted cheese. An extra touch of a crunchy top crust serves as the perfect antidote to the sloppy, tender center. Cutting into it, you do not expect to see a neatly assembled, technically precise casserole; you want the cheese to stretch and the meat to ooze out. Lasagna is not picture-perfect, but flavor-wise, it is one of the most incredible options for a comforting meal.

Though lasagna is flawless in its original form, sometimes even perfection can be amplified. In this case, we are talking about ingredients that will take your lasagna to the next level and diversify your cooking repertoire. We hate to admit it when it comes to lasagna, but sometimes, change is good, and these unconventional upgrades might make you fall in love with lasagna all over again. Some add complexity, depth, and flavor, while others amp up the creaminess and nutrition levels. Every item on the list is easily available for convenient application. Now, let's find your next favorite lasagna upgrade and get creative.