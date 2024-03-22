55 Fruit Dessert Recipes That Celebrate Spring

Few dishes herald the return of warm springtime weather better than fruit-centered desserts. Who doesn't love gathering a harvest of fresh spring fruit bursting with color and sweetness to incorporate into a decadent cake or a crisp and syrupy crumble? The renewal of abundance means home cooks have the world at their fingertips when choosing incredible fruit-based desserts to share with friends and family or enjoy on their own.

What do you do with all the phenomenal fruit options in the grocery store or growing in your backyard? You'll need a supreme selection of easy-to-make fruit dessert recipes that help you celebrate longer days and more time spent appreciating nature. We've gathered up our favorite sweet treats that put fresh fruit front and center ... and between each layer and piled up on top too. From tender sponges decorated with vibrant strawberries and homemade cream to bars and buckles that ensure down-home flavor keeps its place on the dessert table, each creation is bursting with flavor that proclaims a sweet new season has begun.