11 Surprising Foods Containing High Fructose Corn Syrup

If you're trying to eat a more nutritious diet, you may be opting for foods that contain fewer mysterious and difficult-to-pronounce ingredients or are known to be relatively bad for your health. Think ingredients like sodium nitrite and red dye 40, which have been linked to cancer, and, of course, there's high fructose corn syrup. While high fructose corn syrup's connections to cancer are mostly relegated to correlations between high sugar diets and the increased risk of cancer, it does come with its own unique blend of health risks: weight gain, heart disease, fatty liver disease, diabetes, etc.

High fructose corn syrup on its own is pretty simple. It's a cheap sweetener made up of a mix of glucose and fructose, saving food manufacturers significant money when compared to the cost of using true sugar. However, the way our body processes the fructose in the syrup can result in all of the above issues, in cases of overconsumption. Long story short: If you don't have to eat high fructose corn syrup, there are plenty of reasons not to. Unfortunately, high fructose corn syrup isn't just lurking in the obvious spots, like in soda. It's also found in a number of more surprising foods.