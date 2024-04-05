Chicken Pie Vs Chicken Pot Pie: What's The Difference?

There's a pretty good chance that anyone browsing recipes for some ideas for a warm, hearty, and comforting meal has come across chicken pot pie recipes. There's probably a million and one different versions out there, but your search may have also returned some chicken pie recipes, too. Surely, they're the same thing, right? Pie filled with some kind of chicken? Not quite, and here's the thing: The terms are often used interchangeably, even though they're technically two different dishes. That makes figuring out which recipe is really referring to what meal kind of difficult, but we've done the legwork for you.

So, let's talk about the difference between a chicken pot pie and a chicken pie. There's some good news that comes along with this. Once you know what distinguishes the two, it's pretty easy to remember which is which — and that means you'll be able to correct anyone who uses the terms wrong ... much like it's easy to correct anyone who's referring to shepherd's pie and cottage pie as the same dish without taking into account the differences between the two. (You are doing that, right? Good!)