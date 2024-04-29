Genius Ways To Use Leftover Pasta Beyond Reheating

When you've had a long day at work and your stomach is grumbling, diving into a complicated recipe that will take an hour or more to make is not an option. Instead, you might decide to boil up some pasta, heat up some marinara, and call it a night. If you're planning a special occasion and want to make a truly delicious meal, however, the thought process might be the same, because the beauty of this humble starch is how seamlessly it fits into just about any meal plan. There are countless pasta recipes that are dangerously delicious and suit every occasion, whether you need a quick bite to eat after a stressful day or an elegant, indulgent meal to impress. Most of us have at least one bag of pasta in our pantry at any given time and are ready to employ it at the least provocation.

No matter how many times you make pasta, however, it's hard to get the quantity right. Maybe you weren't following a recipe and overshot the portions, or maybe you'd just rather have too much pasta than too little. In either case, you'll need to figure out what to do with the leftover cooked pasta. Sure, you could simply reheat it the next day, but with a food so versatile, why not try something a little different? Here are 14 ways to see this beloved starch in a whole new light.