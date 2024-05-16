14 Best Ways To Use Tomato Sauce Beyond Pasta

Tomato sauce is one of those pantry staples you never want to run out of. It works overtime to provide all the flavor you need to turn a simple starch into a tasty, satisfying meal. Pasta is a prime example, and the number of dangerously delicious pasta recipes that include tomato sauce is dizzying. From pasta alla norma to frutti di mare, tomato sauce and pasta go together like crackers and cheese. There are many different types of pasta sauce to choose from. On the simple end of the spectrum is passata, a puree of tomatoes and salt with perhaps a hint of basil or oregano. Then there are familiar favorites like marinara, which includes cubed tomatoes and garlic; arrabbiata, which includes hot chili flakes; and bolognese, which features ground meat, onions, and diced veggies.

Having at least one jar of your favorite tomato sauce in the pantry at any given time will pay dividends not only when it comes to making pasta, but whenever you want to add a bit more flavor to your savory recipes. We spoke with Jeanine Donofrio, the founder and recipe developer behind the food blog Love and Lemons, about her favorite ways to use tomato sauce and she had no shortage of examples. "Tomato sauce is such a versatile ingredient!" she gushed, adding that she uses it in everything from soups and sauces to pizza and shakshuka. Keep reading to learn about some of the best ways to incorporate tomato sauce into your cooking.