12 Ways To Seriously Upgrade Scallops

Scallops don't need much to be outstanding. These little morsels are known for their soft, meaty texture and rich, sweet aroma with just a touch of the briny flavor of the sea. That said, a little bit of knowledge goes a long way towards making your scallops truly extraordinary.

Things start at the fishmonger, where you'll have a number of choices regarding the type of scallops you buy. Sea scallops are the biggest and meatiest, measuring around 2 inches in diameter. Bay scallops, on the other hand, are smaller, just a half-inch wide. Slightly sweeter than sea scallops, bay scallops are also a less expensive option. That said, when people mention scallops without stating which ones they mean, they're typically referring to sea scallops.

In the case of sea scallops specifically, your first course of action upon getting them home will be to remove the "foot," the muscle that helps adhere the scallop to the shell. Far tougher than the scallop itself, it can be carefully pulled away from the main meat and either discarded or saved to make a stock or a broth.

Once you've made it that far, it's time to cook. Here are the best ways to push your scallops into next-level deliciousness.