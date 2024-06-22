The Absolute Best Side Dishes To Order At Fogo De Chão

Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão is renowned for its churrasco-style meats that are cooked over open flames and carved tableside. Like any steakhouse worth its salt, the chain also offers an array of sides to complement the meats. These include Brazilian dishes, seasonal specialties, and classic steakhouse offerings. So often, side dishes play second fiddle to meats. However, Fogo de Chão is one of those steakhouses where the sides may just outshine the steaks.

Dining at Fogo de Chão is slightly different than your typical American steakhouse. For one, the Churrasco Experience is an all-you-can-eat deal where gauchos will continuously bring meats and sides to your table. You can also visit the Market Table and Feijoada Bar as many times as you like to pile your plate with tasty side dishes. Plus, there are plenty of interesting Brazilian dishes you won't find at your local Morton's or Ruth's Chris.

Not sure which sides will pair best with your protein? Not to worry because we've got you covered. According to customers, these are the absolute best side dishes to try at Fogo de Chão.