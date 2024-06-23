12 Ways To Make Canned Ravioli Taste Homemade

There's no reason that you have to eat canned ravioli exactly as it comes since there are lots of ways to jazz it up and make it taste homemade. One of your favorite childhood meals can actually gain a little adult sophistication with a little extra work. It might not ever taste like authentic Italian cooking, but you can certainly get it closer to that direction with just a few little additions or by turning it into something completely new you haven't thought about before.

Once you've read our list, we don't think you'll be eating your ravioli plain again. While you might find a singular idea when looking at our list, we think you might also be inspired to combine some of these ideas based on what's in your cupboard or refrigerator. A little creativity can go a long way to turning this canned classic into something new and exciting. There are plenty of mix-ins, cooking methods, and new ways to serve it that can take it to the next level for you.