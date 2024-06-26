Mistakes Chefs Want You To Avoid When Cooking With Jalapeños

Many recipes calling for jalapeños first instruct the cook to remove any seeds and membranes. This, according to Chris Arellanes, is because this is where most of the chemical compound capsaicin, which makes peppers spicy, lives. Removing them, then, makes the pepper less spicy, something that's even more essential, according to Hector Romero, if you're going to cook them. "Cooking them whole could be a mistake if you are not a lover of highly spicy dishes," he says, "because heat releases the oils contained in seeds and membranes that increase the heat."

But removing these seeds and membranes isn't recommended by all of our chefs. Both Carlos Cruz and James Wozniuk note they generally leave both the seeds and membranes in the pepper. "I prefer to leave them in," says Wozniuk, "because I want the heat."

That said, this technique can make them more approachable, according to Serana. "Removing them can make the jalapeños milder and more palatable for those sensitive to heat," he says. And Ben Murray, Executive Chef and Culinary Director of gastro-advocacy restaurant Immigrant Food, agrees. "It depends on what you want them to do in a dish really," he says. "If you want a more subtle heat with all that jalapeño flavor, remove the membranes and seeds. If you want a nice punch that doesn't overwhelm a dish, just slice the jalapeños and keep the seeds and membranes intact!"