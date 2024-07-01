Fast Food Chains That Have Been Sued For False Advertising

In January 2024, the National Consumers League (NCL) filed a lawsuit against Starbucks for false advertising relating to its core product: coffee. While Starbucks claims to use ethically-sourced coffee and tea in its drinks, the lawsuit counters that the company actually gets its products from operations that violate human rights via labor practices.

Starbucks uses an internal verification program for ethical sourcing that it calls the Coffee and Farmer Equity (CAFE) Practices. CAFE is supposed to ensure that Starbucks gets its products from sustainable sources that protect laborers. However, the NCL uncovered unsavory reports about some of the farms and co-ops where Starbucks gets its coffee and tea. These allegedly documented child labor; forced labor; sexual, physical, and psychological abuse; and unsafe and inhumane work environments and practices on farms in Brazil, Kenya, and Guatemala.

A Starbucks spokesperson stated that "We take allegations like these extremely seriously and are actively engaged with farms to ensure they adhere to our standards. Each supply chain is required to undergo reverification regularly and we remain committed to working with our business partners to meet the expectations detailed in our Global Human Rights Statement" (via The Hill). However, critics like the NCL have noted that the CAFE Practices don't make it easy for third-party verification of its standards. Now, it's up to a judge to decide whether Starbucks is culpable, though the case is ongoing as of this writing.