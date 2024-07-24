Chicken Caprese Panini Recipe
A Caprese salad represents the great heights a simple combination of perfect flavors can reach, marrying the summery freshness of a perfectly ripe tomato and in-season basil with the comfort factor of mozzarella cheese. It's understandable that the Italian-inspired dish that features this famous trio, chicken Caprese, is so incredibly popular. In the following recipe, brought to us by Catherine Brookes, we're taking this classic dish and transforming it into a hearty, mouth-watering sandwich. This chicken Caprese panini features juicy, herby chicken breast and crisp, golden sourdough bread. It's perfect for a satisfying lunch or quick dinner, and a wonderful way to serve this combination of ingredients that go so wonderfully well together.
We coat the chicken in a blend of flavorful seasonings, and after a quick sear to lock in the flavors, we bake it until it's perfectly succulent. Next, it's layered between slices of sourdough, along with ripe tomato rounds, fresh basil, and creamy mozzarella cheese. Once everything is assembled, we fry the sandwich on both sides in a grill pan, to get those distinctive golden brown panini-esque lines and a delicious hint of char. The combination of the crispy exterior and rich, melty cheese make this sandwich extremely satisfying to bite into.
What ingredients will I need for this chicken Caprese panini?
For the base of this panini, we recommend opting for sourdough bread, which holds its shape well during sandwich assembly, and becomes wonderfully crisp when fried. Then, you'll need a chicken breast, which gets coated in a mixture of garlic powder, Italian herbs, salt, and black pepper before frying and oven-baking. For the other panini fillings, there's sliced mozzarella, basil, and tomato. Finally, you'll need a little olive oil for brushing onto the bread before frying.
Step 1: Mix the seasonings
Mix together the Italian herbs, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
Step 2: Pat the chicken dry
Pat the chicken breast dry with a paper towel.
Step 3: Coat the chicken
Sprinkle the herb mixture over the chicken breast and rub to coat both sides.
Step 4: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 5: Heat the oil
Heat one tablespoon of the olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 6: Sear the chicken
Add the chicken breast and sear for 2-3 minutes on each side, until nicely browned.
Step 7: Bake the chicken
Place the seared chicken breast on a baking sheet and finish in the oven for 18-20 minutes, or until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 165 F.
Step 8: Slice the chicken
Slice the chicken into bite-sized pieces.
Step 9: Brush the bread with oil
Brush one side of each slice of bread with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.
Step 10: Add the chicken to the bread
With the oiled side facing outwards, fill the sandwiches. First, add the sliced chicken.
Step 11: Add the tomato and basil
Top with the sliced tomato and basil.
Step 12: Add the mozzarella
Finish with the sliced mozzarella.
Step 13: Close the sandwiches
Place the remaining slices of bread on top with the oiled side facing outwards.
Step 14: Fry the panini
Fry the panini in a grill pan on a medium-high setting for 2-3 minutes on each side. You can use another heavy frying pan to press the panini down if desired, to create more distinctive grill lines.
Step 15: Serve the panini
Serve with sides of your choice.
What pairs well with this chicken Caprese panini?
If you'd like to add some sides to this hearty panini, there are plenty of options to choose from. Serve this well-balanced sandwich alongside a bowl of soup or salad and a chilled glass of Italian white wine for a perfect light summer meal. A simple crisp salad would make the perfect accompaniment. Try combining a mixture of lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion for a fresh and crunchy pairing. A drizzle of balsamic glaze wouldn't go amiss, either.
If you'd prefer to serve something warm alongside your panini, plate it up with some freshly roasted veggies. Roasted bell peppers, zucchini, or broccoli seasoned with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper would work wonderfully, and stay in keeping with the Mediterranean vibes. Another way to add some veggie-loaded goodness to your meal is with a steaming bowl of soup. A tangy tomato and basil, hearty minestrone, or creamy mushroom would all be great options.
If you're in the mood for something even more satisfying, serve your panini with a side of chunky homemade potato wedges or sweet potato fries. Make sure to add your favorite dips too, such as ketchup, mayo, or barbecue sauce.
Can I use pre-cooked chicken in this panini?
To make prep more convenient and save time, you can use pre-cooked chicken in the Caprese panini, with little compromise on flavor. Rotisserie chicken from the store or leftover home-cooked chicken are great options. To use the cooked chicken in your panini, you can season it with the same ingredients as you would for the raw chicken. If you're using a whole, pre-cooked chicken breast, brush it with a little olive oil, then lightly rub the meat with Italian herbs, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. If using shredded or diced chicken, toss this with the oil and seasonings in a bowl instead.
For the best texture and taste, warm the pre-cooked chicken before assembling your panini. You can either do this in a frying pan with a small amount of olive oil, cooking over medium heat until it's heated through. Or pop the chicken into a preheated oven for five to ten minutes. This also helps to give the chicken a nice, slightly browned edge too.