Chicken Caprese Panini Recipe

A Caprese salad represents the great heights a simple combination of perfect flavors can reach, marrying the summery freshness of a perfectly ripe tomato and in-season basil with the comfort factor of mozzarella cheese. It's understandable that the Italian-inspired dish that features this famous trio, chicken Caprese, is so incredibly popular. In the following recipe, brought to us by Catherine Brookes, we're taking this classic dish and transforming it into a hearty, mouth-watering sandwich. This chicken Caprese panini features juicy, herby chicken breast and crisp, golden sourdough bread. It's perfect for a satisfying lunch or quick dinner, and a wonderful way to serve this combination of ingredients that go so wonderfully well together.

We coat the chicken in a blend of flavorful seasonings, and after a quick sear to lock in the flavors, we bake it until it's perfectly succulent. Next, it's layered between slices of sourdough, along with ripe tomato rounds, fresh basil, and creamy mozzarella cheese. Once everything is assembled, we fry the sandwich on both sides in a grill pan, to get those distinctive golden brown panini-esque lines and a delicious hint of char. The combination of the crispy exterior and rich, melty cheese make this sandwich extremely satisfying to bite into.