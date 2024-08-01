15 Unexpected Ingredients That Will Spice Up Your Taco Night
Tacos are a regular in many households and a firm family favorite, and the endless potential for creativity is just one of their many draws. Tacos can be customized pretty much however you like, with the option to switch things up and try new ingredient combinations every time you make them.
Though classic toppings like seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese are undeniably delicious, sometimes it's fun to shake things up and try something a little different. There's a plethora of ingredients that fit perfectly into those satisfying soft tortillas, and we're serving you with all the inspiration you need to take your taco night to the next level.
From unconventional protein sources like chickpeas, lobster, or venison to veggies that you might not typically associate with a Mexican-inspired dish, such as pumpkin, zucchini, or jackfruit, we've got you covered with a range of delicious taco topping ideas. Have a browse through our selection to discover your next taco creation.
1. Tuna
Fish tacos are an incredibly popular take on this Mexican classic, but they usually make use of white fish like cod, tilapia, or haddock. However, another incredible seafood topping idea for your tacos is fresh tuna. The rich flavor and meaty texture make it the perfect protein source to add to tortillas.
Opt for sushi grade ahi tuna steaks if you can, which are safe to eat after just a quick sear on the outside, maintaining a wonderful melt-in-your-mouth texture in the middle. To prepare the tuna steaks, brush them with a little oil and coat them on both sides with your choice of spices. Smoked paprika, chili powder, and cumin will all work fantastically. Then, sear the steaks for a minute or so on each side, until the exterior is lightly browned, ready to slice up and load into your tacos.
Tuna also pairs brilliantly with a range of other fillings. Try whipping up a crunchy cabbage slaw with garlic and cilantro. Or, serve the tacos with a chunky guacamole made with fresh red onion and tomato.
2. Zucchini
Often reserved for roasted veggie side dishes, zucchini can absolutely be a star ingredient in your tacos. This versatile vegetable is easy to prep, has a satisfying texture, and soaks up the flavors of seasonings amazingly. A great way to prep zucchini for tacos is by slicing it into rounds, coating it with some spices like chili powder, cumin, and cayenne pepper, and frying it in a skillet until golden on both sides. Using chunkier pieces of zucchini will help add more bite to your tacos.
You can also combine this nutritious veggie with other ingredients, such as sweet corn, red onion, or garlicky sauteed black beans for a boost of protein. If meat is a must in your taco preparation, try pairing zucchini with ground beef or chunks of steak seasoned with your favorite taco spices. Then, finish your tacos off with a squeeze of lime and dollop of sour cream for the ultimate, fully loaded treat.
3. Paneer
If you're a fan of Indian cuisine, you might have come across paneer in a curry or spicy side dish. This mild, firm, and protein-rich cheese is made with curdled milk and holds its shape particularly well upon heating, making it a brilliant addition to tacos both flavor and texture wise.
To make your own Indian-inspired paneer tacos, first dice the cheese into cubes. Next, marinate the paneer by coating it in a mixture of yogurt, tomato paste, garlic, and spices to infuse it with heaps of rich flavors. Then, fry the cheese cubes in a little oil until nice and crisp on the outside and add them to your tacos.
When it comes to pairings for paneer, there are plenty of options to explore. You could make a quick cilantro-lime sauce with a base of Greek yogurt or sour cream, or perhaps embrace the South Asian theme with sweet and savory mango chutney or zesty lime pickle.
4. Pumpkin
A beloved staple of fall cooking and baking, pumpkin is a versatile ingredient that features in a wide variety of recipes. But have you ever thought to add it to your tacos? Pumpkin can indeed be a delicious option for taco night by adding color, natural sweetness, and vital nutrients like vitamins A and C to your plate.
First, peel and cut up your pumpkin, removing the seeds and dicing it into bite-sized chunks. Then, drizzle olive oil and sprinkle the diced pumpkin with your spices and seasonings of choice. You could opt for classic pumpkin pie spices, like cinnamon and nutmeg, perhaps alongside more aromatic flavors like garlic powder and onion powder. Next, roast the pumpkin in the oven until caramelized and tender.
Ideal pairings for pumpkin include onion and avocado, as their savory flavors balance the sweetness of the pumpkin brilliantly. Black beans are another taco classic for extra protein and heartiness, while lettuce is great for adding freshness and crunch. If you're after a final creamy touch, scatter crumbled queso fresco over top.
5. Spaghetti
Spaghetti and meatballs — it's a notoriously delicious yet messy-to-eat Italian-American classic. And why not take the messiness one step further by creating a spaghetti-taco fusion? The duo might sound pretty strange at first, but this playful combination is surprisingly tasty. The idea to merge these two dishes stems from a joke in the popular Nickelodeon teen sitcom, iCarly. This led to fans attempting to recreate the dish in real life and discovering that it was in fact rather delicious.
To make these tacos, you'll first need meatballs. These can either be store-bought for convenience, or you can make your own by combining ground meat (chicken, beef, or pork will all work well here), egg, bread crumbs, cheese, and spices. Roll the mixture into balls and bake until golden. Now, prep your spaghetti by boiling it to al dente perfection and tossing it with the meatballs and marinara sauce. Fill your tortillas with pasta and meatballs, add a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese if desired, and dig in.
6. Fried avocado
Avocado is a much-loved taco topping for its creaminess and nutritious goodness. Typically, it's mashed into a tasty guac or diced and tossed in alongside other garnishes. But, another unique and totally mouth-watering way to prepare avocado for your tacos is to fry it. With a crispy exterior and creamy interior, fried avocado delivers the ultimate contrast of textures along with its signature subtly sweet and nutty taste.
To create that crunchy crust, you'll need to bread the avocado. First, slice it into wedges, then prepare three bowls — one with beaten eggs, one with flour, and one with panko bread crumbs. Dip your avocado first into the flour, then egg, then bread crumbs, before dropping it into a pan of hot oil. For the ultimate crunchy coating, fill the pan with enough oil to fully submerge the coated avocado. After a few minutes, the pieces should be golden brown. Let the wedges drain on paper towel before adding them to your tacos. They'll pair fantastically with other toppings like crumbled cotija cheese and fresh chopped cilantro.
7. Kimchi
If you want to add tang to your tacos while boosting your probiotic food intake, kimchi is the way to go. This spicy, crunchy fermented vegetable dish is typically made with Napa cabbage, garlic, ginger, and chilis and packed with umami goodness. Despite its bold taste, kimchi pairs surprisingly well with traditional taco toppings, so it's a brilliant ingredient to serve alongside your favorite classics if you want to spice things up.
Kimchi is packed with probiotics, which are a product of the fermentation process it undergoes. Consuming these friendly bacteria is a great way to support gut health and has been linked to the prevention of some types of cancers. Kimchi is also rich in other essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and K.
You can either use store-bought kimchi or prepare your own if you have the time. Keep in mind that you will need to let the cabbage ferment for several days if you opt for the homemade route. Try combining kimchi with ground pork or beef, which would both make a great complement for its bold, zesty flavor. For something creamy, drizzle spicy sriracha mayo or cilantro-lime sauce.
8. Mango
An ingredient that's perfect for bringing a little balancing sweetness to your tacos is fresh, juicy mango. Though adding fruit to a traditionally savory meal might seem unconventional at first, the freshness and tropical taste of mango actually works incredibly well with many common taco toppings.
For the best texture and flavor, choose a ripe but firm mango. Peel and dice it into small cubes to ensure every bite of your tacos is packed with fruity deliciousness. You can simply toss in the mango as it is or turn it into a tangy mango salsa with the help of a few extra ingredients like cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, avocado, and lime juice. To add extra caramelized flavors, you could even give the mango a quick sear in a grill pan first, though it's best to leave it in larger chunks or slices if opting for this method. Pair your mango with whichever additional toppings suit your fancy, such as spicy shrimp, grilled chicken, quick pickled jalapeños, or shredded cheddar cheese.
9. Walnuts
Walnuts probably aren't the first food that comes to mind when deciding how to top your tacos, but there are plenty of reasons why these delicious crunchy nuts deserve a try. Walnuts are especially great for adding texture and depth to vegetarian or vegan tacos thanks to their rich and nutty flavor. They also pair well with typical taco spices, like cumin, paprika, and chili powder.
You can use chopped toasted walnuts as a final garnish scattered over the other taco ingredients right before serving. Or, you can try creating your own vegan-friendly taco "meat" with the nuts. Pulse them in a food processor until crumbled into small pieces and saute them with onion, garlic, soy sauce, and spices. This softens the nuts and allows them to soak up all of those amazing savory flavors. You could also try adding brown lentils to the walnut mix for extra protein and an earthy taste.
Finish off your tasty walnut tacos with a spoonful of spicy tomato salsa and a generous dollop of guacamole. Creamy yogurt or vegan cheese would both make great plant-based topping options, too.
10. Lobster
The addition of lobster meat is sure to bring a touch of sophistication to your tacos. Seafood is a classic taco option, though shrimp and white fish are more commonly used than lobster meat. But if you're looking to give your tacos a decadent upgrade, give this one a go.
A convenient and flavorful way to prepare lobster for your tacos is to grill it. Get lobster tails, cut them in half lengthways, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Then, place them on the grill for about five minutes until cooked through and golden brown. The cooked lobster meat should come away from the shells easily so you can dice it up, ready to add to your tacos.
To bring freshness to the dish, serve your lobster tacos with crisp shredded lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and creamy avocado. Spicy mayo would also be delicious drizzled over the top.
11. Cauliflower
Cauliflower tacos are a wholesome, vegetarian-friendly recipe that's perfect if you're looking to pack extra veggies into your dinner. Cauliflower is known for its versatility and firm texture, and it's easy to adapt the flavor of your tacos by coating it in different combinations of spices and seasonings.
To whip up quick yet flavorful cauliflower tacos, first chop the raw vegetable into small florets, then select your spices. You can't go wrong with the classic trio of cumin, chili powder, and paprika. Stir them together with oil and minced garlic if desired, then toss the cauliflower florets in the spice mixture to coat well. Spread the cauliflower out on a baking sheet and roast it in the oven at high heat for about 20 minutes, until tender and lightly charred. To top your tortillas, try pairing the spicy cauliflower with a creamy avocado-cilantro sauce, crunchy shredded purple cabbage, and hearty white beans.
12. Jackfruit
Fantastic for recreating the texture of shredded meat in plant-based form, jackfruit makes a wonderful vegan taco filling that's excellent at soaking up the flavors of spices and marinades. Jackfruit is typically sold in a can, requiring just a quick drain and shred before being ready to heat up with your other ingredients.
For a simple jackfruit taco recipe, start by sauteeing sliced onion and minced garlic in a frying pan, along with a little vegetable broth. Then, add the drained and shredded jackfruit to the pan, along with honey, lime juice, spices, and more broth. Once it's tender, you've got a hearty, flavor-packed mixture that's ready to load up into your tortillas.
As usual, variety is key, and adding complementary toppings is sure to elevate your tacos further. Try incorporating thinly sliced red onion or radish, fresh corn kernels, avocado, or jalapeño slices for extra color and flavor.
13. Feta
It's creamy, tangy, and totally delicious. Feta cheese is a delightful addition to tacos, serving as the perfect final flourish when scattered on top of loaded tortillas. With its wonderful salty richness, feta cheese is a convenient topping that packs a punch flavor wise. It works best when crumbled, allowing it to evenly distribute its flavor throughout the taco, whether you're preparing hot or cold fillings. Another option is to bake or grill chunks of feta until they're golden and slightly melted, creating a warm and creamy consistency in each bite.
Feta pairs well with both vegetarian and meat-based tacos. For a Mediterranean-inspired taco, combine crumbled feta with lemon, garlic, and oregano-marinated chicken, along with crunchy fresh cucumber, tomato, and red onion. Try adding a drizzle of tzatziki sauce and fresh parsley for extra creaminess and herby goodness. Feta also complements sweet ingredients like roasted sweet potatoes or butternut squash, perhaps balanced with a spicy salsa or sliced jalapeños for a moreish flavor contrast.
14. Venison steak
https://www.mashed.com/363497/everything-you-need-to-know-about-venison/">
Venison is a unique alternative to traditional meat
taco toppings like beef or chicken. With its rich, gamey flavor, it's a wonderful ingredient for bringing a little sophistication to your taco night.
The first step in making a batch of epic venison tacos is selecting the best cut of meat. An inside round steak from the leg of the deer is a good option known for its tender texture. Next, rub the meat with your favorite taco spices before searing it in a very hot skillet or grill pan for a few minutes on each side. As with beef steak, it's safe to eat venison rare. Once the outside is nicely charred, transfer the venison steaks to a plate and let them rest for 10 minutes before slicing and adding the pieces to your tortillas.
Finally, choose complementary toppings for your venison tacos, such as beans, spicy rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole. A dollop of sour cream and handful of shredded lettuce wouldn't go amiss, either.
15. Chickpeas
Our final taco topping idea is another tasty plant-based option that's great for adding heartiness and crunch to your tortillas. Chickpeas are packed with protein and offer a subtle nutty flavor that won't overpower the other taco ingredients.
Crispy chickpea tacos are super easy to make, too. First, heat oil in a large frying pan. Then, add your drained and rinsed canned chickpeas to the pan and saute until the chickpeas start to crisp up. At this point, add your taco spices of choice, and mix until the chickpeas are well coated. Finish with a squeeze of lime, and you've got yourself a tasty and nutritious taco filling.
The chickpeas are wonderful served solo, but also great for combining with any other veggies, beans, meats, herbs, or cheeses that you fancy. Try whipping up a creamy homemade cilantro pesto to spread onto the tortillas before adding the chickpea filling, along with your favorite salsa and diced avocado.