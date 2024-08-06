Popeyes Chocolate Chip Biscuit And Apple Caramel Cheesecake Cup Review: 2 Fast Food Dessert Standouts

Popeyes is solidifying its status as a dessert chain with the introduction of the Chocolate Chip Biscuit and the Caramel Apple Cheesecake Cup to its menu. Dessert-ification is something of an ongoing process at Popeyes. In August 2022, for instance, Popeyes offered dessert enthusiasts both Chocolate Beignets and a Banana Cream Cake for a limited time. Earlier that year, Popeyes debuted a sweet fried pie flavor with its Blackberry Cheesecake Pie, also available for a limited time. Year-round, the chicken chain limits its dessert offerings to just a Cinnamon Apple Pie, so the lion's share of its sweets are promotional rather than permanent additions to its menu. This remains the case with its new biscuit and cheesecake flavors.

From their respective prices to their nutritional values and more, here's everything customers both brand new to and well familiar with the growing Popeyes dessert scene need to know about the promotional Chocolate Chip Biscuit and the Caramel Apple Cheesecake Cup — plus reviews of each item based on my impressions after trying them.