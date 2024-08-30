Five Guys Vs Shake Shack: Who Makes The Best Cheeseburger?

There's one thing you'll never see in a Five Guys kitchen — a freezer. Every patty is hand-formed from fresh ground beef that's never known the chill of a freezer. Each morning kicks off with a flurry of activity — patties are shaped, veggies are sliced, and the crew prepares for just that day's service. They're not prepping for tomorrow or next week. Just one day at a time. So, whatever day you walk into a Five Guys, you know you're getting a cheeseburger made of fresh ingredients.

The standard cheeseburger is a double whammy of deliciousness — two beef patties with two slices of American-style cheese melting in between. The two-patty approach grew from the early days, when the Murrell family was perfecting their soon-to-be-legendary burger. They realized that a big ol' burger dries out on the inside because it takes so long to cook. The mouthwatering solution: two thinner patties that balance a crisp outside with a juicy inside. This double-your-pleasure approach is served up on a toasted sesame seed bun with your choice of toppings and sauces. Want onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, relish, jalapeño peppers, green peppers, or mushrooms? You got it! How about mayo, mustard, ketchup, bar-b-que sauce, hot sauce, or A.1. Sauce? It's all yours.

Along with fresh, quality burgers topped to your heart's content, Five Guys also aims for personable service. Before devouring my cheeseburger, I received friendly greetings and thorough service. In recent visits to two different locations, this was my experience.