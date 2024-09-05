The Best Cut Of Meat To Use For Steak Pinwheels (And Why)
Steak pinwheels are made by stuffing steak with ingredients like cheese, vegetables, and even other meats (think prosciutto or bacon) then rolling it up to cook. However, there are certain factors to consider when making steak pinwheels, including the specific cut of meat you use. You probably shouldn't grab just any steak you see at the supermarket for this dish. According to Daniel Ontiveros, chef at Carversteak in Las Vegas, skirt steak is the best choice.
Ontiveros tells Mashed that skirt steak is an ideal cut for pinwheels because it absorbs flavor well, is easy to prepare, and cooks quickly. "Depending on what your filling is, using skirt makes it easier to stuff and roll, opposed to a larger cut of meat such as [New York strip] or ribeye that [doesn't] naturally roll up," Ontiveros explains. (To get even more specific, in a Mashed exclusive, butcher Pat LaFrieda recommended choosing an outside skirt steak when grilling due to its flavor.)
Tips for making pinwheels with skirt steak
Daniel Ontiveros also recommends properly cleaning your skirt steak before you get started with stuffing and rolling. "Remove any extra fat or connective tissue," he advises.
According to Ontiveros, a huge mistake people make with stuffed steak is not using butcher's twine to tie it up. Tying the pinwheel with twine prevents the fillings from falling out while the steak cooks. If you cook at home frequently, we'd recommend keeping this useful kitchen aid on hand. It can also be used for tying up chicken, vegetables, and herbs.
You can't go wrong stuffing the skirt steak with cheese. Ontiveros suggests using bold varieties like blue cheese or gruyere to add depth of flavor. He also says the dish, which is best paired with red wine, goes well with classic sides like potatoes, and compound butter brings an elegant finish to the dish.