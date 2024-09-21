15 Ingredients That Will Take Sauteed Mushrooms To The Next Level

If you're looking for a delicious and healthy side dish, you could do a lot worse than sautéed mushrooms. They feature an earthy, umami flavor that pairs well with just about everything, whether you're cooking steak, polenta, or shrimp scampi. If you're cooking a fully vegetarian meal, they also have a meaty texture that will satisfy even non-vegetarians. In addition to their flavor and textural benefits, mushrooms boast a hefty dose of vitamins, including selenium, potassium, phosphorus, and B vitamins. They are also full of ergothioneine, an antioxidant that helps prevent cellular damage. A meta-analysis of 17 cancer studies between 1966 and 2020 found a connection between eating mushrooms and a lower risk of cancer, with the most significant findings pointing to a lowered risk of breast cancer. Given these health benefits, it's no wonder mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years.

There are many different types of mushrooms you can use for sautéing, but the ubiquitous and affordable cremini or white button mushrooms will do just fine, as long as you add a little flavor to them. Keep reading to discover some of the best ingredients to make mushrooms the star of the meal.