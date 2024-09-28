Aldi Vs Walmart Frozen Pizzas: The Winner Is Clear

Sometimes, you just want a frozen pizza to get dinner on the table fast. Not all frozen pizza is the same, though. When it comes to budget brands, Aldi and Walmart are two of the top contenders, so I put them to the test: a taste test. I tried a few frozen pizzas from Walmart and Aldi and put them through the wringer to figure out which ones were the best. To do this, I focused specifically on brands owned by the two companies, with the goal of finding the best value products. In this case, I looked at Mamma Cozzi's and Simply Nature from Aldi, and Great Value and bettergoods from Walmart.

Obviously, I had to start with a plain cheese pizza from each, but I also expanded to include some toppings, as such details can make or break a value buy. From Walmart, I tried the Great Value Thin and Crispy Four Cheese and Pepperoni Rising Crust, and bettergoods Margherita. From Aldi, I tried the Four Cheese Rising Crust, Original Thin Pepperoni, and Cauliflower Crust Cheese.

To determine the ultimate frozen pizza, I considered broader metrics, such as price, nutrition, and size for all of the brands' pizzas, not just the ones I tasted. If you want to find out whether Aldi or Walmart sells the best frozen pizza, you have come to the right place.