Sour Patch Kids Cherry Review: Tart And Tangy Treats Have Never Tasted So Sweet

Of all the amazing flavors those geniuses behind Sour Patch Kids could think of to spin off into a solo show, sour cherry seems to be a highly logical pick. It's one of the most familiar fruit and candy flavors in the world, and when done properly, it comes with an element of nostalgia that transports everybody back into the world of old-fashioned confections. For such a modern candy to choose a classic flavor like cherry rather than a wild hybrid peanut-butter-melon or banana-bacon-grape for its limited edition release shows that this confectionery factory honors its roots authentically rather than opting for weird inventions.

Is it possible that Sour Patch Kids could top the usual flavor family with a novel take on its humanoid-shaped chews packaged in a more food-oriented shape? Or does a cherry-flavored, cherry-shaped offshoot of the original treat fall too far from the family tree? There's not a chance in Candyland that I'd skip the chance to bite into these sugary bits to discover the truth about Sour Patch Kids Cherry candies. So off I went into the wild world of the Sour Patch to find out just how this new crop compares ranks among other Sour Patch flavors and what it adds to the growing panoply of products in the Patch's portfolio.