Discontinued Fast Food Drinks We Wish Would Make A Comeback
Who says that the promise of a loaded cheeseburger, a melty taco, or a box of salted french fries is all that drives people to stop at various fast food restaurants around the globe? It isn't all in the food itself — satisfying specialty coffees, signature smoothies, sweet hot chocolates, and more offered up by many of our favorite quick-stop chains call out to crowds of thirsty consumers stopping in for a bite, while offering the perfect thirst-quenching accompaniment to that chicken sandwich from Burger King or McDonald's.
But when fast food restaurants decide to slash these same popular beverages from their menus, hearts (and palates) are often crushed. Throngs of disappointed customers with cravings they can no longer satisfy are left with empty hands where a drink cup should be. What happens next? Often, idle fingers turn to keyboards, where online petitions and social media posts are created in an attempt to draw attention to the missing beverages in question ... and, ultimately, have them brought back. Some of these consumers' efforts are so heartfelt, we can't help but root for the re-introduction of the drinks their taste buds crave. From missing flavors of the iconic Wendy's Frosty to fruity smoothies and hot cups of simple decaffeinated coffee, here are some discontinued fast food drinks we wish would make a comeback.
Raspberry Watermelon Refresher from Dunkin'
Dunkin', aside from its colorful walls of donuts, may be best known for its cups of ultra-creamy coffee, but the celebrated breakfast chain offers an impressive array of beverages for non-coffee drinkers, as well. Iced teas, chai, hot chocolate options, and more can be found on its extensive drink menu, ready to fuel you for the day ahead ... no matter your preference.
Well, unless your preference is the Raspberry Watermelon Refresher, that is. This delicious, iced fusion drink came out in the summer of 2023, and combined both watermelon and raspberry juices with the customer's choice of coconut milk, green tea, or lemonade. A fruity, refreshing treat that struck an immediate chord with consumers, the Refresher was praised for its light, fresh, and zingy taste that made drinkers feel as if they were being transported to an island paradise with every sip. However, the blissful beverage was advertised as being a limited-time item from the start ... and unfortunately, Dunkin' meant it. Though it lived up to its refreshing name, the product hasn't returned since that first fateful season, much to the distress of Dunkin' consumers everywhere. Will this fruity favorite make a reappearance? We sure hope so — preferably, in time to keep us cool during our next summer beach outing.
Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher from Starbucks
Starbucks is the largest coffee chain in the world, but coffee isn't all that its skilled baristas are mixing up behind the counters of its cozy, aromatic locations. The chain takes an inclusive approach toward non-coffee drinkers, as well, with ample decaf, tea, and fruit-based beverages up for grabs on its menu. One of these was the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher, which was a bit of a coffee-juice hybrid, and featured grape juice and blackberry-based drink with green coffee extract. Sometimes referred to as sexy by employees and customers, this invigorating refreshment was certainly and unforgettably smooth.
Sadly, however, this tantalizing refresher found itself mysteriously slashed from the Starbucks lineup, much to the heartbreak of loads of American consumers who continuously lament its banishment on online platforms. When exactly this discontinuation took place is unclear, but the change appears to have occurred sometime around 2022. A bit of good news: according to the claims of Starbucks-savvy customers, the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher can still be found in U.K. Starbucks locations. Whether or not this information affects where you decide to go on vacation next depends on the severity of your craving.
Frozen Hot Chocolate from Caribou Coffee
Let's face it: the Midwest and Caribou Coffee go together like peanut butter and jelly. The breakfast chain which began in 1992 in Minnesota has spread continuously across the Midwestern region, eventually spreading into the Southern United States and international locations like Morocco, Turkey, Bahrain, and others. Over the last thirty years, Caribou has indeed made a name for itself in the worldwide fast-coffee industry ... but with great power comes great responsibility. Namely, greater crowds of people to be disappointed when a popular item gets cut from the menu.
One of the most-missed beverages that has been removed from Caribou's delicious lineup of drinks is the company's Frozen Hot Chocolate. A chilled, slushy-like version of the chain's standard hot chocolate recipe, the frozen variant included pleasing bits of ground-up ice, chocolate bits, and cool whip cream — creating a chocolate beverage that defied its usual winter association by becoming perfectly suited for sipping in the heat. Particularly enjoyed by children and non-coffee drinkers, the mysterious discontinuation of this chilly beverage a few short years ago caused waves among the Caribou consumer community. Comments are still put forth by displeased customers across online platforms, who clamor for their favorite beverage to be brought back from the grave. Thus far, nothing but crickets have sounded from the higher-ups at Caribou regarding a Frozen Hot Chocolate resurrection — but let's keep the hope alive, shall we?
Cherry Berry Chiller from McDonald's
"I will never forgive McDonald's because they stopped selling their Cherry Berry Chiller," reads the title of a self-explanatory Reddit thread. "That beverage was the best." Unfortunately, this melancholy post is hardly the only one of its kind referencing the long-lost icy fruit drink from the world's biggest fast food chain. A passionate change.com petition was also formed in its remembrance, with its creator stating how often their favorite missing beverage crosses their mind on the day-to-day.
The Cherry Berry Chiller was introduced at the start of the summer of 2012, promising the perfect combination of cherries, raspberries, refreshing ground ice, and natural flavors. The result? A cooling, sweet beverage perfect for sipping while soaking up some vitamin D in the summer sun. Sadly, consumers were permitted to bask in this particular berry-forward beverage's glow for an all-too-short time. The Chiller appears to have been officially discontinued only a year later, in 2013 — leaving an unprepared, mourning consumer base in its wake. Though we will keep our fingers crossed that the McDonald's corporation might someday breathe life back into this forgotten fruit-based treat, it has been over 10 years since it was chopped. The chances, we are forced to conclude, are likely slim in this case.
Decaf coffee from Chick-fil-A
Caffeine has long been considered the superior wake-up stimulant, but the fact of the matter is, it's not beneficial for everyone. For people with heart problems, anxiety disorders, and other medical conditions, exposure to caffeine can actually be dangerous — which often makes ordering a morning beverage difficult in our highly-caffeinated, coffee-loving culture. This is why fast food restaurants maintaining a decaffeinated coffee option for young or otherwise caffeine-sensitive consumers is something very much appreciated by a number of customers across the U.S.
What's maybe not so appreciated, however? Eliminating that option from the menu. This is exactly what happened at one of America's most celebrated chicken chains, Chick-fil-A, when the company cleared its counters completely of its pots of decaf coffee in 2021. In a Reddit thread discussing the discontinuation, which occurred alongside the company's bagels, one user pointed out: " [...] as someone who had a heart attack a few months ago and was strongly advised to not consume caffeine at all, it's kind of sad to see restaurants and retailers drop caffeine-free stuff like they are." We're sure there are plenty who agree ... leaving us to wonder whether or not Chick-fil-A will ever reconsider its stance on the slashing of its low-caffeine coffee option.
Frutista Freeze from Taco Bell
Sometimes, a discontinued drink is re-imagined and brought back with a slightly different name and recipe ... yet is ultimately rejected by the nostalgic consumers who miss the original. This is exactly what happened with Taco Bell's Frutista Freeze, a popular icy drink which was officially discontinued in 2013 and left throngs of Taco Bell enthusiasts craving its sweet, refreshing goodness. The chain, likely in an attempt to counteract the controversial discontinuation, immediately released the Freeze beverage line: a product which is still around today. Despite the impressive array of Freeze flavors –like strawberry, vanilla creme, limonada, and strawberry limonada — die-hard Frutista Freeze fans remain chronically unimpressed by the replacement.
Petitions and Reddit threads alike dedicated to the gone-but-not-forgotten Frutista persist, with customers continuing to lament the death of the original smoothie variant — which, we're confident would have paired perfectly with the newly-released Cheesy Street Chalupa. Taco Bell, however, seems confident in its updated take, with new Freeze flavors rotated regularly ... so we aren't convinced the franchise has any plans to ditch the new for the old anytime soon. Still, we loyal Frustista Freezers can dream, right?
Twisted Frosties from Wendy's
You're likely familiar with the famous Wendy's Frosty beverage, the milkshake-like dairy dessert for which the chain is best known. And while these scoop-worthy treats have been introduced in a variety of different flavors over the years, there is, perhaps, no version more notable than the one which allowed for toppings.
The Twisted Frosty beverages were a line of Wendy's Frosties that allowed for chopped mix-ins to be included in the recipe — something which deviated from the chain's usual one-note flavors. The Twisted Frosty reigned supreme in the fast food drink world in the early 2000's, and was available in M&M, Oreo, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Coffee Toffee flavors. The buzz surrounding these specialty Frosties (that bore, if we're being honest, an uncanny resemblance to Dairy Queen's Blizzards) were such that a commercial featuring dancing employees on a coffee break singing a Coffee Toffee Twisted Frosty jingle blared out from television sets everywhere. As annoying as the song may have been, however, it appears to have worked in the way of keeping the memory of this now-discontinued beverage alive. Love for the Twisted Frosty persists 20 years later, and taste buds everywhere tingle in solemn remembrance.
Cotton Candy Cloud from Burger King
When we think about cotton candy, scenes of perfect childhood bliss are effortlessly evoked, bringing with them feelings of purely sugar-induced joy ... so is it any wonder that a cotton-candy themed beverage became a hit? In April 2024, Burger King's slushy-like Cotton Candy Cloud drink hit the market, finding unabridged success in the eyes of consumers. Our own Frozen Cotton Candy Cloud taste-tester said that drinking one was akin to walking on cloud 9 — high praise if we've ever heard it.
But sadly, this dreamlike beverage only floated down from heaven to grace us with its presence for a short time. According to alleged employees online, the Cotton Candy Cloud has been phased out of restaurants everywhere after a limited-time run, despite its popularity. Perhaps the most surprising element of this chain of events, however, is the claim that the drink's popularity is what led to its demise in the first place. In a thread on Reddit discussing the product's discontinuation, one alleged Burger King worker alleged that consumer demand for the drink was so high, the franchise's suppliers simply couldn't keep up with the stocking of necessary ingredients. Whether or not this is true, the drink's customer mourning period has commenced. All we can do is wait, persisting through our tears and praying that one day the Cotton Candy Cloud will float back down to Earth ... well, the Burger Kings on Earth, that is.
Malted Milkshake from Five Guys
Five Guys is a burger chain that has amassed a massive consumer following for juicy beef patties, fresh veggie toppings ... and refreshing malted milkshakes. But there's just one tiny problem regarding this latter customer favorite: it no longer exists.
It's true. The classic American diner-style malt milkshake that fit in perfectly beside a bacon cheeseburger and order of spiced french fries was slashed from the Five Guys menu — and there is limited information regarding the "when" or "why." When it comes to one of the potential motivations behind the cancellation, at least, an alleged employee on Reddit may have shed some light on the topic via a post under the company's subreddit. "I always feel so bad for the customer when I say we no longer carry cause those customers were LOYAL to the malted milk. However, we tended to throw away more than we used, and it was a menace to deal with." The worker went on to describe the malt powder's tendency to clump, its textural stickiness, and how difficult the drink was for kitchen staff to prepare and clean. While it appears that not everyone is disappointed over the death of the malted milkshake, we'd be lying if we said we didn't selfishly daydream over its re-introduction to the market.
Creamaccino from Jack in the Box
Whether you love Jack in the Box or simply can't stand it, the chain sporting the white-faced, smiling jack mascot is known for its large and extremely varied menu. From tacos and plant-based burgers to chicken sandwiches and biscuits, Jack in The Box offers its customers a little bit of whatever it is they might be craving — and it doesn't stop at food. Coffee drinkers, soda lovers, and milkshake maniacs can all find a safe haven in the company's beverage offerings ... except for those desiring the now-discontinued signature Creamaccino, that is.
The Creamaccino, which appears to have debuted sometime in 2023, was a frozen coffee treat that called for real brewed iced coffee blended up with vanilla cream and covered in a whipped cream topping. The drink, which fell somewhere between a caffeinated breakfast beverage and a dessert treat, lasted just long enough to get throngs of consumers craving its delicious, thick, creamy goodness, before mysteriously dropping off the map and exiting Jack in the Box menus without warning. Confusion regarding this decision abounds, with Reddit threads and petition attempts on change.org littering the internet. Whether or not all of this expressed discontent will change any of the corporate Jack in the Box minds remains to be seen.
English Toffee from Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons is the largest coffee chain in Canada. Scanning its list of delicious specialty drinks, like the Creamy Chocolate Chill or the Iced Capp, it isn't too hard to imagine why the company has made such a name for itself in the Great White North. However, one decision on Tim Hortons' part has put a lasting foul taste in the mouths of many loyal consumers: the discontinuation of one of its fan-favorite coffee beverages.
An English Toffee cappuccino is usually served hot and, as its title suggests, is tinged generously with sweet toffee flavor. The result is a perfectly-balanced, creamy mug of sweet-smelling steaminess perfect for curling up with on a chilly winter morning — and Tim Hortons served a notably-satisfying version of this popular beverage. But when it was discontinued sometime in 2016, many Canadians were left out in the cold — literally. What could provide the level of warmth and deliciousness that the English Toffee had? Nothing, many disgruntled customers claimed, many of whom have been forced to settle for the still-available French Vanilla cappuccino after the loss of their preferred beverage. Such is life, we suppose ... but still, an unsatisfying craving is never fun. Therefore, we wish our English Toffee-craving Canadian friends luck in making Tim Hortons hear them.
Pineapple Milkshake from Sonic
What is it about pineapple that so ensnares our senses and excites our taste buds? Is it the natural acidic zing that accompanies its sweetness, the fact that one sample of its tropical flavor seems to transport us mentally to an island oasis? Whatever it is about the yellow fruit that makes it so beloved, fast food restaurants that capitalize on its inherent flavor popularity often find success. Sonic certainly did with its signature Pineapple Milkshake.
There's limited information on exactly when this tart-but-sweet treat was slashed from the fast food company's menu, but one thing's for sure: it caused a major ruckus among customers when it was. Change.org, Reddit, and other platforms were soon alight with complaints, pleas, and questions ... and, in a stroke of luck, the Sonic corporation actually heard its followers' cries. In 2018, the company tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "We hate to disappoint our pineapple lovers! We'll let the product development team know there's interest in bringing it back." Despite this little burst of hope, however, there's been no reappearance of the swoon-worthy treat as of 2024. Still, you never know. Crazier things have happened in the fast food industry — and we'll continue keeping our fingers crossed alongside hankering consumers everywhere.