Who says that the promise of a loaded cheeseburger, a melty taco, or a box of salted french fries is all that drives people to stop at various fast food restaurants around the globe? It isn't all in the food itself — satisfying specialty coffees, signature smoothies, sweet hot chocolates, and more offered up by many of our favorite quick-stop chains call out to crowds of thirsty consumers stopping in for a bite, while offering the perfect thirst-quenching accompaniment to that chicken sandwich from Burger King or McDonald's.

But when fast food restaurants decide to slash these same popular beverages from their menus, hearts (and palates) are often crushed. Throngs of disappointed customers with cravings they can no longer satisfy are left with empty hands where a drink cup should be. What happens next? Often, idle fingers turn to keyboards, where online petitions and social media posts are created in an attempt to draw attention to the missing beverages in question ... and, ultimately, have them brought back. Some of these consumers' efforts are so heartfelt, we can't help but root for the re-introduction of the drinks their taste buds crave. From missing flavors of the iconic Wendy's Frosty to fruity smoothies and hot cups of simple decaffeinated coffee, here are some discontinued fast food drinks we wish would make a comeback.