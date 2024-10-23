11 Limited Time Fast Food Sandwiches That Need To Be Permanent

Every good Southerner has dipped a cracker into a big ball of pimento cheese at least once. The celebrated cheese-based spread composed primarily of cheddar, mayonnaise, and chopped pimento peppers has become associated with the Southern states in the U.S. ... so is it any wonder that Georgia-born Chick-fil-A had the idea to spread it on a sandwich?

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich from Chick-fil-A is made with company's signature regular fried chicken patty, a generous pile of soft pimento cheese, honey drizzle, and pickled jalapeños: the perfect ratio of spicy and sweet. The original Honey Pimento became such a fan-favorite that a second, even spicier take (aptly named the Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento) was later developed, offering the same recipe of toppings but with one of the franchise's spicy fried chicken filets at its base.

While these two sizzling sandos may be a spice-lovers dream, their downfall is that they only come around in the fall. While we all can appreciate the opportunity to indulge in a poultry-cheese masterpiece sitting on a park bench surrounded by colorful fallen leaves, pimento fans would love the ability to do so basking in the hot rays of summer, or among the falling snowflakes of winter, as well. As it stands, make sure to get out and order the Honey Pepper Pimento goodness before the last leaf of the season falls — your taste buds may not have another opportunity to be satisfied.