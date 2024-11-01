12 Mistakes Everyone Makes While Making Mulled Cider

When cool weather circles back around to your neck of the woods, thoughts turn to warm drinks with a sprinkle of aromatic spices to help counter the growing chill outside — drinks like homemade mulled cider (sorry, pumpkin spice ... you'll have to sit this one out). It's the perfect transitional beverage for keeping the juiciness of summer and fall fruits in your drinking repertoire, while introducing layers of flavor to welcome a new season. And with a splash of something special in the pot — a touch of premium liquor, say, or a drizzle of your favorite wine? That's when a low-key mulled cider celebration kicks into high gear.

As simple as the recipe may seem (fruit juice, spices, booze, a slow cooker), there are so many mistakes you can make when simmering up your soothing brew. How do you take measures to ensure maximum flavor in your favorite mulled cider recipe? Is it simply a matter of balancing juice to spices and zapping it in the microwave? If it were that easy, you'd already have the process on lock. Knowing which mistakes people make when crafting a homemade mulled cider can help you sidestep the errors so you can get on with your winter festivities in flavorful style. Here are some of the most rookie mistakes you can make and solutions to help improve your mulled cider game.