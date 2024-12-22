14 Ways To Give Store-Bought Pizza Sauce A Serious Flavor Boost

Sometimes you want the rich, vibrant flavor that makes homemade pizza as incredible as it should be, but you don't always have the time to whip up a batch of sauce from scratch. Store-bought pizza sauce is convenient, but sometimes it tastes a little flat. Luckily, a few tweaks can transform a jarred sauce into something bold and flavorful that will do your dinner justice.

You don't need fancy ingredients or hours of simmering, it's totally possible to make supermarket pizza sauce taste almost as good as homemade. You just need to know how. I used to sling pies professionally, so I've made gallons of sauce and know what makes it taste great.

I've borrowed some top-notch techniques for tasty pizza sauce from my favorite homemade versions, including the recipe my nonna taught me. Using these same techniques can make store-bought versions taste pretty much like they came from a pizzeria in Firenze. Yes, it might take a little longer than cracking open a can but it's still simpler than making sauce from scratch.