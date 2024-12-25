The Unusual Ingredient That Will Take Your Baked Sweet Potatoes To A New Level

Our list of the best sweet potato recipes features lots of dessert-tinged ingredients like pralines, marshmallows, and even maple syrup to really emphasize the delightful flavor profile of these tasty tubers. However, a viral TikTok recipe ups their dessert factor even further by creating something akin to crème brûlée, thanks to the addition of an unlikely ingredient. In the clip, a baked sweet potato is sliced and topped with vanilla pastry cream, aka crème pâtissière.

Advertisement

Pastry cream is a type of custard that you often find in desserts like éclairs, and adding vanilla bean to the eggs, milk, sugar, and cornstarch gives it a rich flavor that's perfect for dressing up sweet potatoes. To truly replicate a classic crème brûlée recipe, the vanilla pastry cream topping gets a sprinkling of sugar before it's melted with a blowtorch to achieve a crunchy crust. Lest you think that this dessert idea is a touch too off-beat to truly work, the recipe was met with lots of enthusiasm in the clip's comments. As succinctly stated by one commenter, "Omg i am literally speechless this looks so good."