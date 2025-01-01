Southern BBQ Pork Cracklins Recipe

In the deep South, pork products are deeply loved. From the vinegar-sauced pulled pork BBQ of the Carolinas to Louisiana's boudin balls (pork and rice sausage wrapped around cheese and deep-fried), there are countless ways that the favorite meat is turned into good eats. While cracklins might not be as mainstream as their cousin, pork rinds, for many, these little nuggets of fried pork are as good as it gets.

Made with skin-on pork belly, cracklins are a delightful mix of textures. The pork skin gets nice, light, and crisp while the attached meat and fat fry up into something that resembles a thick bacon. To finish the cracklins, you will toss them in a Southern-style BBQ rub, adding not just salt but layers of flavor from brown sugar, paprika, cayenne, cinnamon, and other spices.

Perhaps best of all, you don't even need any fat or oil to fry these cracklins. All you have to do is cube up the pork belly and render out the lard over low heat. Once the fat is rendered, you bring it up to frying temperature for your cracklins. And, when you're done, you can store that leftover lard for future frying or baking.

