What The Cameras Don't Show Us About Guy Fieri
The Guy Fieri brand is so strong that the mere sight of his name is enough to evoke a mental image of frosted tips and a flame-print bowling shirt. Contrary to his kitschy presentation, in his life away from Food Network's cameras, Fieri isn't quite as loud and brash as his signature hairstyle and uniform suggest. While it might not be surprising to learn that there's a regular human being behind the wraparound shades, the extent to which the real Fieri is unlike his character-of-sorts may still come as a shock to those unfamiliar with his background.
There's a lot that the cameras don't show viewers about Fieri, and the following are 12 of the weirdest, funniest, coolest, or otherwise most compelling facts about the guy who came up with Trash Can Nachos. From his collection of pets to his sons' considerable academic achievements, here's the lowdown on the everyday life of one of food TV's most iconic personalities.
He technically started working in the food business when he was 10 years old
Guy Fieri was destined for a career in the culinary industry, kicking off his stint in the business when he was just 10 years old. At that young age, Fieri operated a cart he called the Awesome Pretzel, selling pretzels at festivals and events in and around his home in Humboldt County, California. Encouraging him to start this first business was his father. As a child, Fieri spent so much money on pretzels, his dad encouraged him to start making money on pretzels instead. Fieri ended up staking out a pretzel shop's dumpster so he could procure a box from its supplier and figure out where to purchase his own bulk product.
In 2011, well after he had become a Food Network success, Fieri spearheaded an initiative he called the Pretzel Cart Project, inspired by his childhood business venture. Fieri partnered with nonprofit organizations to pair kids with mentors and set them up with their own pretzel carts at various events with food vendors. Helping to operate one of those pretzel carts could equip kids with skills ranging from business acumen to food safety — things that Fieri benefited from learning at a young age himself.
Guy Fieri has a scar from a childhood horseback riding accident
Not only is the food business in Guy Fieri's DNA, but a childhood interest in horse-riding likewise left an impression on him that remains to this day. When Fieri was just 10 years old, he was preparing for an upcoming show on a horse that his family owned — during the time his parents were backpacking in Europe. Suddenly his horse tripped, first ejecting Fieri before stepping on him. His horse instructor — a business partner of his father's — had to drive him to a hospital. That hospital couldn't care for Fieri, however, without his absent parents' permission. Another hospital ended up acquiring a court order to operate on him. While he made a full recovery, that horrific horse riding accident Fieri experienced as a kid left him with a visible scar down the front of his torso, as well as the traumatic memories of the event.
That wasn't Fieri's only rodeo-related injury. He was also seriously hurt in a bull-riding accident as a kid, resulting in a broken wrist. Funnily enough, his childhood bull-riding interest is somewhat memorialized in a Guy Fieri's Kitchen and Bar in the Time Square Casino located in Pretoria, South Africa. Within the restaurant, customers can try their hand at riding a mechanical bull — hopefully avoiding injury, though.
Guy Fieri is an avid philanthropist
Guy Fieri's considerable commitment to philanthropy is likely the most well-known thing about him outside the kitchen. This very topic was the subject of a viral stand-up set Shane Torres performed on "Conan," for example. With that said, those who solely know Fieri from endless "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" reruns should know just how charitable its rock star host has been.
Through his Guy Fieri Foundation alone, Fieri helps feed disaster relief workers, educate aspiring chefs, feed military veterans, and promote child literacy near his home in Sonoma County, California. Perhaps his most talked-about charitable act of sorts was a wedding ceremonies he officiated for 101 same-sex Florida couples in 2015, shortly after same-sex marriage became legal in the state. He also worked extensively with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, resulting in him receiving the organization's highest honor, and raising a collective $25 million to help restaurant workers recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic, among countless other charitable acts. "When it comes to charity, I grew up in a small town in northern California and my parents were always, and still are, always about helping others," he told Robert Irvine Magazine. "Whenever you have a chance to, as soon as you get a chance to recognize how lucky you are, now is the time to start to recognize how unfortunate a lot of other folks are and it's time to help."
He provides ample opportunities for upward mobility to his employees
Guy Fieri's business empire is enormous. In addition to the multiple TV shows he hosts, he's the proprietor of a winery, has his own tequila brand, a cigar brand, and restaurants around the world bear his name. There are thousands of people, then, who work for Fieri in one capacity or another. Though his management style might not extend to every single employee of a Fieri-affiliated company, he offers those who work directly for him, at least, genuine opportunities for upward mobility.
This reputation is something that interviewer Graham Bensinger brought up in an extensive interview posted to his personal YouTube channel. Bensinger explains that Fieri is known for this, with entry level employees often ending up in much more prestigious chef positions as soon as one year after their hiring. In response, Fieri shares his belief in the potential of every individual before recounting some specific stories of employees in important positions, each of whom started at the bottom rung of one of his businesses. He likened his workplace to a football team — a punt kicker may not play a huge number of minutes, but a good kick will make every other player on the field's job easier. In the same way, he doesn't think of his employees as subordinates, but teammates.
Guy Fieri wants all of his kids to earn postgraduate degrees
Guy Fieri is a father to two sons, named Hunter and Ryder. He's also the legal guardian of his nephew Jules, between Hunter and Ryder in age, whom he raised after his sister's death in 2011. In a short clip Fox News Digital posted online in 2023, Fieri made headlines for revealing that he's not simply going to give up his business empire to either of his sons or nephew, but expects each of them to achieve their own successes in life first.
One of Fieri's wishes for his kids is that they all earn postgraduate degrees. Fieri told Fox News that Ryder in particular was taken aback by the expectation that he pursue an MBA before he had even graduated high school. Meanwhile, Jules enrolled in a postgraduate entertainment law program at Loyola Marymount University, and Hunter ended up pursuing a master's degree from the University of Miami. Hunter in particular is also following in his father's footsteps and already working in food media. Nevertheless, Fieri is committed to handing over the reigns to his business empire only if his kids earn postgraduate degrees, hence Hunter's continued education even amidst his early food media success.
Hundreds of goats live on Guy Fieri's sizable property
One of the facets of Guy Fieri's private life that most closely mirrors his public persona is his sizable home. While he may live in California's Sonoma County — known for wineries and not its diners, drive-ins, or dives — some of the extravagances on his property include a large garage for a substanial car collection, a functional basketball court, and a home gym. Likewise contributing to his property's larger-than-life vibe is Fieri's collection of unique pets, including peacocks and a tortoise named Pops. More over-the-top than either of those, even, are what he estimated in a 2022 Variety interview to be a grand total of 500 goats.
For what it's worth, his goat ownership isn't just some eccentric whim. Rather, his hundreds of goats are responsible for keeping weeds on the Fieri property in check. Also on the subject of goats, Fieri's name made headlines in September of 2024 when three goats were stolen from an employee of his who lived nearby. Sympathetic to his fellow goat owner, Fieri shared details of the theft on social media in hopes of the goats being returned home.
Guy Fieri is into collecting vintage and antique goods
It might not come as a huge surprise to fans of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" that Guy Fieri is a car guy, given the red Camaro he drives in each episode's opening. Fieri's considerable success has allowed him to maintain an entire garage full of collectible cars, including a fair number of vintage models like a 1941 Cadillac Limo and a 1934 Buick Phantom. His first so-called hot rod, in fact, was a vintage 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle. Even Fieri's famous car in the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" intro is a modified 1968 Camaro.
Fieri's interest in antiques doesn't stop at cars. In an interview with the Pennsylvania-based newspaper The Mercury, Fieri shared that he's a history buff and loves antiques, describing Philadelphia as a historically rich city. That detail, in fact, is reflected by a particularly unique feature of his home property — inside of a restored barn originally hand-built by a California gold miner and adjacent to some old pinball machines is a complete 1800s bar he had shipped to his home from Pennsylvania. Fieri isn't just a self-professed appreciator of history but a collector of various kinds of big-ticket antiques, making his home a veritable museum of interesting artifacts.
He's passionate about environmental sustainability
Guy Fieri isn't exactly known for sharing his political views. For the most part, any time an act of his could be construed as political, it's charitable first and foremost, like his mass same-sex wedding ceremony in Florida. Perhaps his clearest public-facing political leaning is his belief in environmental sustainability. In an extensive 2015 GQ profile of Fieri, author Drew Magary recounted how "every fifth word out of his mouth [was] 'sustainable.'"
Magary also described Fieri as anti-hunting, an active composter, and a fan of natural European winemaking methods. Fieri maintains an organic farming operation for his own winery, named Hunt & Ryde, inspired by his sons' names. In 2022, Fieri's interest in sustainability led him to make a sizable business investment when he helped fund Path, a bottled-water brand that packages water in metal bottles intended for reuse. Fieri frequently describes his parents as hippies, so in all likelihood, his commitment to sustainability originates with his family and may well predate his work in the culinary business.
Guy Fieri doesn't eat greasy food very often, and prefers vegetables
It might be reasonable to assume that Guy Fieri subsists on junk food. After all, the sorts of dishes he showcases on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and the fare at many of his restaurants alike veer pretty far into unhealthy territory. As it turns out, what Fieri eats in a day often consists largely of vegetables. "Veggies are my game. Love salad. Love spaghetti squash. Love all the whole grains. Big farro fan!" he told CBS News, responding specifically to the perception that he eats a lot of junk food.
Fieri's healthful diet dates back to his childhood — macrobiotic cooking was a hobby of his so-called hippy parents. Further defying his reputation, he's critical of the entire category of fried foods. He even minimizes his consumption of carbs and meat whenever he's not filming "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
The attention he brings to greasy diners and their ilk, then, isn't necessarily something he does out of a love for their cuisine but more to spotlight small, community-oriented businesses. "A lot of these mom-and-pop joints are the fabric of the community," he told CBS News, explaining why the sorts of business he features on TV are important to him. "You know, these are places the kids got jobs, these are places where you got engaged, these are places where you had your great memories."
Guy Fieri owns his own blacksmith shop
Away from the TV cameras, Guy Fieri differs in plenty of notable ways from the high octane rock star he portrays on-screen But that persona isn't a whole-cloth fabrication — after he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, for example, he hosted a Foreigner concert and got a commemorative tattoo. Another certifiable way he's a real-life rock star is his ownership of a functional blacksmith shop.
In his YouTube interview with Graham Bensinger, Fieri explains that his uncle's work as a blacksmith led him to maintain a longtime interest in the trade himself. When he has the time to so, he crafts knives in his personal blacksmith shop. While it's unclear whether or not his uncle worked there, a blacksmith shop that first opened in 1979 remains in operation in Fieri's hometown of Ferndale, California.
While details are relatively scarce, Fieri also told Variety in 2022 that he was in the process of opening up a leather shop. His parents once worked in a Ferndale leather shop — which also remains in operation under new ownership — before operating a saddlery. Like blacksmithing, leatherwork is a Fieri family tradition that he intends to uphold.
He helped establish an officially recognized holiday in California
Guy Fieri is passionate about teaching kids how to cook. He told Variety, for instance, that the first time he pitched Food Network on a kids cooking show, he was stonewalled. But he persisted and got "Rachael vs. Guy: Kids Cook-Off" on the air. This particular passion of his even took him to the California state government, where he helped establish an officially recognized holiday on the second Saturday in May called Cooking With Your Kids Day. "One of our most key responsibilities is to ensure that our children grow up happy and healthy. It is vital that we give them the care and guidance that they need, as well the skills that will help them succeed," wrote then-"governator" Arnold Schwarzenegger in his official proclamation.
That legislation passed in 2009. Fieri then returned to the California state capital in 2011 and attempted to expand the bounds of Cooking With Your Kids Day from once a year to once a week on Sundays. While the state senate approved of the resolution, it seems that this second initiative was determined to be fiscally unfeasible and was ultimately shot down.
Guy Fieri is in the BBQ Hall of Fame
When he was just 12 years old, Guy Fieri started experimenting with an electric smoker. He ended up learning how to barbecue meats, and soon developed an interest in competing at the annual American Royal barbecue competition in Kansas City, Missouri. Fieri told Delish that he likens the contest to a Super Bowl for barbecue. Once he decided to work on preparing for competitive barbecuing as an adult, he enrolled in a boot camp led by former American Royal winner, Lola Rice.
There, he formed a team with some of his fellow students, and together they ended up securing first place in the American Royal's chicken category in 2011. Fieri ended up in the Barbecue Hall of Fame, which is maintained by American Royal, the following year. While his first-place win was surely paramount to his Hall of Fame induction, it's worth noting that he was inducted in the celebrity/humanitarian category, indicating that his accomplishments in food media and philanthropy helped him earn the prestigious award as well as his cooking skills.