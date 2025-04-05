15 Best Ways To Upgrade Leftover Chinese

It happens before you know it: suddenly you're too full to finish the Chinese food you ordered for delivery. You know you'll be hungry for it again soon, but having just eaten your fill, will you be ready to dig into the same four boxes you just tucked away in the fridge? Or would you rather transform your leftover Chinese takeout into something entirely different, a dish that gives your usual order a whole new character that livens up what's left of last night's fare?

If you're looking for ways to spruce up your remaining Chinese dishes, there are plenty of possibilities for revitalizing rice, ribs, chicken, and vegetables to make the most of a second round. You can even combine multiple dishes into a whole new creation that helps you get your money's worth out of your original order. From transforming jasmine rice into a sweet creamy dessert to stuffing a sandwich with cabbage and beef, these ideas for how to best use your leftover Chinese are a study in culinary creativity, providing a slate of selections you won't find at a Chinese restaurant.