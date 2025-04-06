The Most Outrageous Dishes Made On Epic Meal Time
"Epic Meal Time" changed the game for YouTube food shows by taking excess to a whole new level. Its first video, "Fast Food Pizza," hit 120,000 views in a day (via CNBC). But it was "Fast Food Lasagna" — a monster lasagna made with 45 burgers, cheese, and whiskey sauce — that became its most viral hit with over 34 million views. In 2018, the team expanded beyond YouTube with the label Super Snack Time, launching products like Pizza in a Bag. The brand was a success, bringing in over $5 million in its first year.
The team's over-the-top personalities, creative food builds, and commitment to pushing boundaries keeps fans hooked. And while the portions are ridiculous, they don't go to waste — the food feeds the crew, and leftovers are donated to soup kitchens.
But what are the most outrageous meals ever made on "Epic Meal Time?" Get ready for a read that's as preposterous as it is appetizing. You might want to loosen your belt before reading any further!
1 Million Calorie Lasagna: December 27, 2016
The 1 million calorie lasagna is the stuff of food legend. As the name suggests, this lasagna packed a staggering 1,014,721 calories, and it's easy to see how. Imagine this: 120 packs of bacon contributing over 308,000 calories all soaked in 13.7 kilograms of duck fat for extra richness. Then throw in 100 pounds of pork, 16 bottles of tomato cream sauce, 15 bricks of lard, and 10 cartons of cream. Oh, and let's not forget about five bricks of butter, eight wheels of brie, and 10 bags of mozzarella cheese.
Any sign of modesty thrown out the window, this was a lasagna built not for dinner but for a food challenge of the most epic proportions. While it was an over-the-top spectacle of excesses, the real fun came from watching these culinary daredevils attempt to finish it. Spoiler: they didn't even come close.
100-Pound Big Mac: November 29, 2016
If there's one thing "Epic Meal Time" knows how to do it's take a classic fast food item and blow it out of proportion. Enter the 100-Pound Big Mac. In this episode, the cast set out to make the largest Big Mac ever — one that weighed in at a jaw-dropping 100 pounds. Yeah — this wasn't your average drive-thru order. The team didn't just scale up the ingredients; they made sure everything was bigger, cheesier, and meatier than you could ever imagine.
The burger's ingredients were meticulously assembled to replicate the classic Big Mac flavor on a grand scale. The team utilized an entire jar of mayonnaise to craft the secret sauce, a mountain of ground beef for the patties, and sheets of American cheese. According to Thrillist, they also added about two dozen pickles, with buns and patties the size of toilet lids to create a mountain of fast food burgers. It weighed a staggering 100 pounds and was loaded with over 190,000 calories.
3 Pigs feat Yung Turkey: November 22, 2016
The Three Pigs feat Yung Turkey episode of "Epic Meal Time" also involved bringing together an astonishing amount of meat in a way that only the show's cast could pull off. In this jaw-dropping episode, the crew took things to the extreme by sewing a whole turkey inside a small pig, which was then sewn into a larger pig. But they didn't stop there. They took it even further by sewing that into an even bigger pig, creating a multi-layered meat tower.
The entire creation was placed in a smoker, allowing the meat to cook slowly. Each layer added a new depth of flavor, with the turkey and pork forming the base. The layers of pork and turkey combined to create a calorie packed, artery clogging delight. And that's before even considering the extra bacon cheese pizza stuffing and a poutine volcano they had as an accompaniment.
Cheesy Doritos Crumb Cake: October 11, 2016
The Cheesy Doritos Crumb Cake takes one of the most beloved snack foods and transforms it into an entirely new kind of indulgence. The crew decided to take this crunchy, cheesy snack to the next level by creating a full-sized cake made of crumbs of Doritos. The cake was a towering monstrosity of crushed up Doritos, cheese, and heavy cream, blended together into a decadent savory treat. The layers of Doritos crumbs were stacked high, creating a crumbly cheesecake that defied any traditional idea of what a cake should be.
The towering structure featured 219,840 calories. Let's put that into perspective, that's like consuming 110 fast food burgers in one sitting. This creation stood out for its sheer scale and unconventional use of a snack food as the main ingredient. "Epic Meal Time" has built a reputation for taking familiar foods and pushing them to extremes, and the Cheesy Doritos Crumb Cake was no exception. By turning a simple chip into a high-calorie, meal-sized dish, the YouTube series continued its tradition of creating over-the-top, record-breaking meals.
Foodolph The Dead Nose Reindeer: December 22, 2015
In the "Epic Meal Time" YouTube episode titled, Foodolph the Dead Nose Reindeer, the team gave Christmas dinner an extreme twist with a holiday-themed creation. Instead of a traditional feast, they prepared an entire reindeer, transforming it into a meat-packed meal unlike anything seen on a festive table. This wasn't just any roast — it was filled with bacon, sausages, turkey, ham, and cheese, stacked together in the show's signature overindulgent fashion.
The crew didn't stop at just cooking the reindeer; they added a dark comedic touch by giving it a "dead nose" look, making it appear as if it had endured a brutal fate. The meal was designed to be both grotesque and humorous, fitting perfectly with the show's unconventional approach. With an estimated 202,268 calories, Foodolph the Dead Nose Reindeer wasn't just an extravagant holiday dish — it was a direct challenge to the limits of festive gluttony. With the average daily calorie intake in the U.S. being 2,000 to 2,500 for adults, this single meal contained enough calories to sustain 80 to 100 people for an entire day.
Snack Stadium: February 3, 2014
"Epic Meal Time" turned a football fan's fantasy into reality — a stadium built completely from snacks. Released to the world during Super Bowl season, this edible stadium was a true masterpiece, designed to house an entire game's worth of snacks and then some. The Snack Stadium was built using a base of nachos, pizza, and chicken wings with layers of hotdogs and cheese packed in. It was the ultimate snacking experience.
Designed as the ultimate Super Bowl spread, it had all the iconic foods you'd expect at a football game, but taken to the next level. The total calorie count for the Snack Stadium was a whooping 276,380 calories. That's equivalent to the caloric intake of about 130 double cheeseburgers. Imagine devouring all that meat, cheese, and carbs in one go.
Bacon-Wrapped Sleigh: December 24, 2013
The Bacon-Wrapped Sleigh episode of "Epic Meal Time," featured a Frankenstein's monster recipe. Yes: a full sleigh, wrapped in 10,000 strips of bacon. Inside this meaty masterpiece they packed in ham, turkey, sausages, and cheese. The bacon was the star attraction, as it covered everything in a greasy, savory embrace. With an estimated 575,600 calories, this sleigh was a meal fit for a small army.
Due to the sheer size of it, it actually had to be built in sections, with multiple people required to wrap and assemble it. The team attempted to eat as much as possible during the episode, but finishing the entire sleigh in one sitting proved one task too far. The Bacon-Wrapped Sleigh remains one of "Epic Meal Time"'s most ambitious holiday-themed meals. It was, in a way, the Christmas present that nobody asked for but everyone wanted to see.
NASCAR Hogster: November 19, 2013
The NASCAR Hogster episode of "Epic Meal Time" aired on November 19, 2013. In it, the team collaborated with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Texas Motor Speedway to create an edible race car crafted entirely from pork products.
The foundation of this culinary creation was a whole roasted pig, which made up the body of the car. The windshield was ingeniously crafted from ribs, adding to the vehicle's thematic design, according to Fox Sports. The wheels were made from buns and patties, which helped to enhance the car-like appearance. The team further enhanced the spectacle by incorporating additional pork elements like hotdogs and wieners.
True to "Epic Meal Time" style, this creation embodied excess, blending the adrenaline-fueled world of racing with the show's signature meat-heavy approach. The collaboration with Stenhouse Jr. added an authentic NASCAR touch, making this episode one of the most unique in the show's history.
Pig Pirate Ship: October 22, 2013
The Pig Pirate Ship was another example of the kind of outrageous creations you'd expect from "Epic Meal Time" — combining fantasy, excess, and a whole lot of meat. For this over the top meal that aired October 22, 2013, the crew decided to build an edible pirate ship made almost entirely of pig related ingredients. The base of the ship was a massive pork belly which served as the hull. It was surrounded by sausages, bacon, and roast pork, creating a floating feast. The sails were crafted from large sheets of bacon, and the ship's mast was a towering stack of ribs.
Not only was it a nod to the high seas adventures of pirates, but also a perfect example of "Epic Meal Time's" flair for transforming imaginative concepts into absurdly indulgent food creations. This was a meat lover's dream, packed with enough pork to fuel an entire crew for a voyage across the seven seas.
Epic Christmas Carol: December 24, 2012
Released on Christmas Eve, the Epic Christmas Carol episode took the idea of a snowman and turned it into a candy and meat creation like no other. The team built a giant snowman using Rice Krispies treats for the body and head. Inside, they stuffed bacon mixed with white chocolate, blending sweet and savory flavors in true "Epic Meal Time" style.
The snowman's accessories were just as outrageous. They used Oreos for buttons, chocolate for the eyes, and bacon to weave a scarf around the creation. This mix of rich, greasy bacon, and sugary treats made for an over-the-top, nearly inedible masterpiece. What made the Epic Christmas Carol truly outrageous is not just its size, but the wild mix of ingredients used. The episode is one of the most adored by fans, with 1.4 million views on the show's official YouTube channel. The comments back this up too, with one fan writing, "This was one of the funniest episodes you guys have put out." Another said, "This is definitely my fave episode of 'Epic Meal Time.'"
Frankenpig: October 30, 2012
Talking of Frankenstein and monsters, Harley Morenstein would go on to create the Frankenpig ... exactly the kind of glorious mess of meat and absurdity you'd expect from "Epic Meal Time." The titular episode aired on October 30, 2012, just in time for Halloween. The process began with selecting a whole pig, which was then meticulously stuffed with an assortment of meats, including sausages and burgers. To enhance the flavor profile, layers of bacon were added both inside and outside the pig. The team further enriched the dish by incorporating barbecue sauce, cheese, and a generous layer of gravy.
Cooking such a massive creation presented challenges. The team had to devise strategies to ensure the pig cooked evenly without compromising its structural integrity. This involved careful monitoring and adjusting cooking techniques to prevent the bacon wrapped exterior from burning, while ensuring the inner meats were thoroughly cooked. With an estimated 470,000 calories, this is the kind of meal that could feed dozens of people ... assuming anyone could survive the meat overload, per GQ.
Boss Bacon Burger: May 15, 2012
If there's one burger that epitomizes everything "Epic Meal Time" is about — the unrelenting love for bacon, absolute indulgence and over-the-top creativity — it's the Boss Bacon Burger. This monumental sandwich was a massive creation with over 400 strips of bacon and a total of 109,165 calories. The team went all out to make one of its most bacon-loaded meals yet.
The burger's foundation consisted of custom-made buns, built to support its enormous weight. The patties combined ground beef and ground bacon, making the meat even richer. At the core, a pocket stuffed entirely with bacon strips added layers of smoky flavor. To take it even further, the team poured on a homemade bacon cheese sauce and a root beer Jack Daniels sauce, balancing sweetness and tanginess. Finally, the team topped it off with 400 strips of bacon.
"There's no bigger bacon cheeseburger in the world than this one," host Harley Morenstein joked during the video, highlighting its ridiculous amount of meat. While A&W may have invented the bacon cheeseburger, "Epic Meal Time" took it to unimaginable heights, winning its right to go down in culinary history.
Bacon Tree: December 19, 2011
On December 19, 2011, "Epic Meal Time" aired a holiday special featuring a Christmas tree made entirely of bacon. Yes, you read that right. For this outrageous creation, the team took 120 pounds of bacon and shaped it into an edible tree. About 2,000 strips of bacon were meticulously arranged to create the "branches" and "leaves." To add to the festive theme, the team decorated it with chicken nuggets as ornaments and stacked cheeseburgers around the base like presents. A chocolate "Epic Meal Time" logo served as the tree topper, completing the bizarre but unmistakably Christmas-inspired look.
To push indulgence even further, they doused the entire tree with whiskey, making it as much a feast as a spectacle. In total, the Bacon Tree packed 216,960 calories and over 40,000 grams of fat — far from a traditional holiday meal but fully in line with "Epic Meal Time's" signature excess.
Turbaconepicentipede: November 22, 2011
The Turbaconepicentipede takes things to a whole new level. The name itself is a mash up of "turkey," "bacon," "epic," and "centipede," and it delivers just as hilariously as it sounds. Picture a turkey, a chicken, and a duck — each stuffed inside the other and all wrapped in 180 strips of bacon. And just for extra flair, host Harley Morenstein and his team threw in some hot dogs and chicken wings. The result was a carnival of meat with bacon wrapped around it, making it look like a mutant meaty centipede ... something like a turducken on steroids.
Weighing in at a staggering 802,420 calories, this meal is enough to feed (and possibly wipe out) a family of six! If you're brave enough to recreate this, be warned ... you may need a strategy to fight off the looming food coma.
Meat Building 101: March 8, 2011
"Epic Meal Time" is no stranger to over-the-top creations, but the Meat Building 101 dish was an entirely new level of outrageous. The Lowdown reported that the show's cast collaborated with students from Queen's University to construct an edible replica of a campus landmark. In the episode, they built an actual meat structure, complete with layers of bacon, hamburger, and sausages — all packed together to form a towering, meaty monument. Think of it like a giant edible building. Only instead of bricks, it was constructed with layers of sizzling savory meat. The "Epic Meal Time" crew used 40 pounds of ground beef, 50 pounds of bacon, and 30 pounds of sausage to create the foundation and walls of this meat "building."
The structure was as messy as it was massive, with layers of meat stacked so high eating it in one sitting seemed like an almost impossible food challenge. A meat skyscraper. The kind of madness with "Epic Meal Time" written all over it.
The Sloppy Roethlisberger: February 1, 2011
In its 2011 Super Bowl special, "Epic Meal Time" paid tribute to NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with the Sloppy Roethlisberger. A massive 50-pound burger loaded with meat, bacon, and booze. To build this giant burger, the team started with 20 pounds of crispy bacon, both ground and in strips, providing a rich, smoky foundation. This was complemented by 13 pounds of ground beef and 11 pounds of sausage, culminating in a massive meat patty. To enhance the flavor profile, the team incorporated generous amounts of Jack Daniel's whiskey and barbecue sauce, infusing the meat with a distinctive taste.
Bringing it together was a custom-made, oversized bun, weighing 10 pounds, to encase the substantial filling. The team even branded the top of the bun with its logo, adding its signature touch. The final result? A true "Epic Meal Time" masterpiece: a 50-pound burger fit for a Super Bowl feast. This burger could feed an entire basketball team. The episode featuring The Sloppy Roethlisberger garnered significant attention, amassing over 11 million views on YouTube.