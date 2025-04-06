The Most Outrageous Dishes Made On Epic Meal Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Epic Meal Time" changed the game for YouTube food shows by taking excess to a whole new level. Its first video, "Fast Food Pizza," hit 120,000 views in a day (via CNBC). But it was "Fast Food Lasagna" — a monster lasagna made with 45 burgers, cheese, and whiskey sauce — that became its most viral hit with over 34 million views. In 2018, the team expanded beyond YouTube with the label Super Snack Time, launching products like Pizza in a Bag. The brand was a success, bringing in over $5 million in its first year.

The team's over-the-top personalities, creative food builds, and commitment to pushing boundaries keeps fans hooked. And while the portions are ridiculous, they don't go to waste — the food feeds the crew, and leftovers are donated to soup kitchens.

But what are the most outrageous meals ever made on "Epic Meal Time?" Get ready for a read that's as preposterous as it is appetizing. You might want to loosen your belt before reading any further!