Coffee Mate Vs International Delight Coffee Creamers: Which Is Best?

Coffee Mate and International Delight have been making it possible to bring specialty flavors to your home brewed coffee for decades. Coffee Mate hit markets first, showing up on shelves with a powdered creamer in 1961; International Delight appeared in the 1980s with the first liquid flavored coffee creamer on the circuit. Thanks to the Starbucks effect and an uptick in deluxe coffee creativity, these two dependable producers have secured a permanent spot in the dairy section, throwing a tasty twist at everyday coffee consumers who prefer to be their own baristas.

Both brands may provide popular coffee creamers that make deciding on one a real taste bud-twister, but there's bound to be a more favorable option overall. How do you go about deciding which is better, Coffee Mate or International Delight? In what I like to call the Check It All Out method, I checked it all out and dug up the frothy facts about each company's line of products, including flavors and formats, prices, and how a few of the basic options fare when tasted side-by-side. After enjoying both brands for years without even considering the merits of each one, I've finally determined which is the better creamer. Let the sweet suspense begin!