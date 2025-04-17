The Biggest Ham Recalls In US History

Most Americans can't resist a lunchtime sandwich. In fact, 2024 research from media platform Talker suggests that, on average, people in the U.S. eat six sandwiches a week. While plenty will opt for a grilled cheese or a chicken filling, ham is undeniably popular — the research also found that more than a quarter of Americans say ham is their sandwich filling of choice. That puts it higher up on the top sandwich fillings list than other options like tuna, eggs, peanut butter and jelly, and meatballs. Other ways people enjoy eating ham is in salads, for example, or roasted, or baked with vegetables (particularly at Easter).

Advertisement

Ham might be a daily staple for households across the U.S., but eating it isn't without risks. Like many foods, ham can harbor dangerous bacteria, like salmonella and listeria. If ingested, both strains may lead to unpleasant and even life-threatening illnesses. And that's not all. Sometimes, ham is not labelled correctly, which means that allergens aren't listed on the packaging. Contaminants like rubber and plastic have also found their way into ham products.

But knowledge is power. If you're concerned about the safety of ham, or any other food item in your kitchen, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) regularly issues recalls of products that may be harmful to consumer's health. Below, you'll find examples of some of the biggest recalls in ham history over the years, from dry-cured prosciutto to the deli ham you'll find at the counter in your local grocery store.

Advertisement