Without a doubt, chicken nuggets are one of America's most beloved processed foods. Research suggests that in 2023, for example, around 30% of people in the U.S. said they ate chicken nuggets at least once a month, while more than 10% admitted to eating them once a week. Some prefer to order their chicken nuggets from fast food chains, like McDonald's and Burger King, while others prefer the convenience of store-bought frozen options. But either way, for many, chicken nuggets are a staple. For roughly 5% of Americans, chicken nuggets are an everyday treat. This appetite for nuggets is expected to help propel the U.S. frozen chicken market to a value of $6 billion by 2030.

However, despite how popular they are, chicken nuggets aren't perfect. They're not the healthiest option, for starters, as they can be high in saturated fat and sodium. And on top of this, they, like many food products, are at risk of containing contaminants, like metal wire, hard plastic, bones, and rubber. Sometimes, they contain undeclared allergens, like milk, or harmful foodborne bacteria, like staphylococcal enterotoxin, too.

But don't worry, if you're concerned about the safety of chicken nuggets, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which is run by the United States Department of Agriculture, often quickly announces recalls if any issues arise. Below, you'll find some of the biggest recalls in chicken nugget history, many of which affected major chicken suppliers like Perdue Foods and Tyson Foods.

