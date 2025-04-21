Organized eating competitions are mesmerizing, leaving audiences slack-jawed at how quickly (and messily) contestants swallow buns and hotdogs. These events can get intense; some legendary eaters even get into epic rivalries that last for years. But Adam Moran, Britain's top Major League Eating champ and famous YouTuber with over 5 million subscribers, is a different type of competitive eater.

He goes by Beard Meats Food on YouTube and became popular for winning eating challenges in restaurants all over the U.K. and the U.S. He's a witty, funny guy who banters with fellow diners and is rather humble about his wins. Sure, food gets stuck in his beard and he swallows meat by the handfuls, but they only add to his charm. He is also visibly fit, like many professional competitive eaters.

People are naturally curious how Moran's not overweight despite years of competitive eating. The secret, he says, is caloric maintenance. Basically, he eats less on days when he's not filming eating challenges.

Here's how he does it. Moran has an active lifestyle, so he normally eats around 3,000 calories a day or 21,000 calories a week. When he films challenges, he subtracts the calories he consumed that day from his 21,000 weekly average. He then divides the difference by six, which sets his daily caloric limit for the next six days. So if he ate 12,000 calories on filming day, he'd only eat 9,000 for the rest of the week. Here's what Moran eats when he is on a 1,500-calorie daily limit.

