Apple and Honey-Glazed Chicken Tenders Recipe

Chicken tenders can be a convenient way to make dinner in a hurry, at least if you remember to defrost them before you leave for work. (If not, a cold water soak is the quickest, easiest method for defrosting chicken.) This chicken tender recipe is no exception since it takes just half an hour from start to finish, including cooking time. What's really special about it, though, is the tasty glaze. As recipe developer Patterson Watkins tells us, she's all about balance. "When I gotta develop a savory recipe with a glaze component, I want there to be a salty element to balance the sweet. That's what makes the glaze in this recipe so fun. The sweet and the savory."

While the glaze takes just minutes to make, it has a surprisingly complex flavor. "You have these sweeter pops from the apple juice concentrate and honey," says Watkins, "balanced with the savory Dijon mustard and soy sauce. The addition of vinegar not only highlights the apple but harmonizes with those mentioned ingredients with zippy acidity." This well-balanced glaze, which packs in those fruity, peppery, and umami-rich flavors, is perfect for a quick-cooking protein like chicken tenders, but it's also versatile enough to pair well with other meats, beans, or tofu.