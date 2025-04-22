The Biggest Shrimp Recalls To Hit The US

On one hand, there's reason to believe eating shrimp is a little safer than public perception suggests. Contrary to one false fact about shrimp, for example, it's OK to eat shrimp raw if it's fresh enough. However, there are still some precautions worth knowing before eating shrimp, like poor safety regulations on shrimp farmed abroad, or faulty labeling on commercial shrimp packaging.

Altogether, the severity of domestic shrimp recalls over the years is considerably lesser than, say, the biggest produce recalls in U.S. history. Nevertheless, reasons for shrimp recalls have included active salmonella infections and sometimes added up to more than 400,000 pounds of potentially contaminated product. The following are all of the biggest domestic shrimp recalls in reverse chronological order. For a recall to qualify on this list, its quantity had to significantly eclipse the majority of shrimp recalls — looking at almost 25 years of data from the Food Industry Counsel's food recall search, that meant a threshold of approximately 5,000 pounds of shrimp. Since there have been virtually no major health crises linked to a shrimp recall outside the purview of those criteria, this list is based solely on quantity. With that said, these are the largest-ever United States shrimp recalls in their totality.

