What The Cameras Don't Show You On Beat Bobby Flay

While fans tune into "Beat Bobby Flay" for the excitement of the chef battles, many don't know that audience members are actually usually paid for their time. Unlike other shows that just thank their viewers, "Beat Bobby Flay" hands out cash to those lucky enough to snag tickets. This is according to one audience member who shared their experience on Reddit.

Advertisement

Tickets to attend tapings are not only free ... audience members are in fact paid between $60 and $68 to feature on the show. You read that right. You can watch the chefs create culinary masterpieces while earning a little extra cash for yourself. Fans can apply for free tickets or opt for the paid experience by filling out a simple online form.

The show's efforts to keep the energy high are clear, but there's a catch: you'll be standing for the entire taping. So, if you were hoping to sit back and relax while Bobby Flay works his magic, think again! But hey, who needs comfy seats when you can earn some bucks and catch all the action up close? There is another catch, as well: Audience members who go to watch "Beat Bobby Flay" live are required to sign nondisclosure agreements. If you are lucky enough to land a ticket, no Instagramming behind the scenes photos or blabbing about what happens before the episode airs.

Advertisement