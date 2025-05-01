The Evolution Of Nigel Ng, The Man Behind Uncle Roger

In 2020, when everybody was busy baking banana bread and whipping up Dalgona coffee, one man put on a collared orange shirt, put his foot up on his seat, then viciously–and hilariously–roasted a BBC Food host for rinsing rice after cooking and dumping all of it in a colander. The BBC video might have gone under the radar if not for Uncle Roger ripping the BBC Food video apart, pointing out the host's missteps in cooking egg fried rice.

Advertisement

The video has 39 million views as of this writing, and it remains one of the most iconic videos highlighting cultural differences between the East and West. It sparked discussions on the importance of awareness and respect among food content creators and propelled Uncle Roger — and the man wearing the orange polo, Nigel Ng — into global stardom.

How did the character of Uncle Roger come about? Who's the man who plays this ill-tempered Asian uncle who loves to scrutinize famous Western chefs and content creators as they cook Asian dishes? Is his accent real, does he really speak that way? Where did he come from? What does he do besides react to cooking videos on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok? If you ever asked one of these questions, this article is for you.

Advertisement